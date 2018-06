Cricket – Sri Lanka vs West Indies – Second Test 2018 – Days 1 -5 Highlights

SL to release 10 Indian fishermen's boats Sri Lankan Navy will soon release ten Indian fishermen's boats, which were taken into custody in 2015 and 2016, the India Today reported.

SL deny wrongdoing amid ball-tampering controversy Sri Lanka’s cricketers were continuing their second test against West Indies ‘under protest’ after they were accused by match officials of altering the condition of the ball.

VAT on Private hospital will be removed next week- Mangala The VAT on private hospitals will be removed from next week, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said today.

Kirivehera shooting; main suspect arrested Asela Lakmal Bandara, the former chief ‘Kapu Mahatthaya’ of the Mahasen Daya of the Kirivehera Temple, Kataragama and two twin brothers were arrested in Pepiliyana this evening in connection with the shooting incident in Kataragama, where Kirivehera Chief Incumbent Venerable Dhamminda Thera and another monk were injured, police said.