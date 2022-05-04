D F Fred Nell

Fredrick Nell or D.F. Nell Played at Darrawell Club in Hatton (above photos)

He Capt. Sri Lankan Country 11 against MCC /England in 1964

We think he played for St josephs between 1937 (Fred Perera year) & 1939 (Hector Perera year)- before war in 1941-42

Stan & I (Patrick) would like find score cards for D. F. Nell-bowling and batting if possible? (please email info@eLanka.com.au )

The first photo D.M.C.C 1966 – Standing on the left is Hemanath Wicramasooriya, and on the extreme right is Gnana Samaratunga. Both of them are in SL.

2nd photograph “DIMBULLA Vs. DICKOYA” at Darawela,

Standing 2nd from left is Placidus Liyanage passed away few years ago. His wife Nirmalie used to live in SL. 9th person standing could be Rohan Wijenayake, not too sure, the photo is little different. If that is Rohan he too passed away few years ago. His wife Sujie lives in Colombo. One son lives in Melbourne.

Seated

1st on the left is Mahinda Fonseka residing in NZ now

Next to him is Fred Kretlzhiem currently living in Glen Waverley

7th from left is Lalla Wardsworth

next to him is Ubhaya de Silva

next to Ubhaya is Willie Barsenbach