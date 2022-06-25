Des’ Birthday Celebration ……By Phyllis De Silva

Desmond brought so much joy through his music and has touched many lives. I have had hundreds of text messages, letters,emails and cards from all over the world, sharing with me how he has touched lives either through his music or simply by encouraging a fan to follow their dream. His warm and caring interactions, in person or on the phone, showed how he always made time for his fans of all ages – personal messages and photos were never a problem for him…he was always happy to spread joy to his fans.

Birthdays were special to Des

During the pandemic, Des was often called upon to surprise many fans, young and old, on their special birthdays or anniversaries by video appearances…he loved doing that…you would think it was HIS birthday with how excited he was!

Desmond never failed to remember birthdays and even had me harmonising the Happy Birthday Song and we would sing it over the phone to family, friends and fans on their special day. It came to be expected and so many have reached out to me to tell me how very much they will miss it.

To celebrate HIS birthday, a week leading into his birthday, I would surprise him each day with letters and poems ‘from our dogs’ Holly & Charlie & myself accompanied with a little gift. He said how much he loved those poems and letters and often shared them with family & friends. I recently found them all carefully folded and tied together showing how lovingly sentimental he was.

13 July – Des’ Birthday

Starting this year, we encourage everyone who knew and loved Des to celebrate his birthday and life with family & friends.

Whether it be with a party, a quiet dinner, a community event or a street party…. let’s celebrate his life and his music and all he meant to us.

I encourage you to listen and dance to his music, take photos and post them on the dedicated Desmond De Silva FB page which will be live when we launch his website as part of his birthday celebrations.

I look forward to receiving many photos from across the world which I will publish along with any stories you share with me on how Desmond touched your life. Your photos and stories will also be linked to Desmond’s website.

Thank you

Finally, thank you for giving me the time & space I needed to come to terms with the loss of my husband Desmond. It’s been a challenging and difficult time but with the help and support of wonderful family & friends I will continue to heal.

I know for certain that Des will love us all to keep listening, with joy, to his music and by doing that he will live in our hearts forever.

So, on 13 July, with joy and a song in our hearts, join me and his millions of fans around the world in celebrating his amazing and colourful life.

