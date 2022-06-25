ceylon filmfest – friends dance – real jaffna – thaminie’s piano – bilal and dimanthi – By Jayam Rutnam

Good News From Jayam July 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Lankan Tri Forces Receive

Rapturous Welcome by British Public at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Lankan High Commissioner Saroja Sirisena and her Minister Counsellor (Defence) to the Sri Lankan High Commission in the UK, Brigadier L H Mahinda Rajapaksha with the Lankan military contingent participated at the Pageant. At the invitation of British Government, a contingent of Sri Lankan Tri Forces participated at the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant and official birthday held last week.

Distinguished military personnel from Sri Lanka bearing the national flag fluttering in the air, marched past Buckingham Palace in the presence of the Royal family members.

Lobero Theatre Hosts First-Ever Sri Lankan Ceylon International Film Festival

in Santa Barbara, Ca.

The historic Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara hosted the first-ever Sri Lankan Ceylon International Film Festival. The three day event showcased films ranging from documentaries to narratives, which a majority came from Sri Lankan film makers. CEYIFF was created by two sisters, founder Aruni Boteju and CEYIFF managing director Ruwani Horanage, who come from Santa Barbara’s tight-knit Sri Lankan community.

Harin Kicks off ‘Sri Lanka Can’ Campaign with Bollywood Stars to Woo Indian Tourists

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando with Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh. Tourism Minister Harin Fernando has kicked off the ‘Sri Lanka Can’ campaign to boost arrivals, with the support from Bollywood actors who will speak positively on the atmosphere in destination Sri Lanka.

Bollywood actors Chitrangada Singh and Dino Morea have been selected to promote Sri Lanka in India, where Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) is planning to roll out three road shows in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

South Indian Chetty Food in Yangon

“Mouth Watering”

(Please click on arrow)

Congratulations Bilal and Dimanthi

Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Assumes Duties as CPC Chairman

Mohamed Uvais Mohamed assumed duties as the new Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

He was appointed as the Chairman of CPC.Uvais Mohamed, brother of former Justice and Finance Minister Ali Sabry, had previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director of Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) He later stepped down from the position on 21 December 2021.

Jayam’s Choice

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

by Whitney Houston

(Please click on arrow)

Aitken Spence’s Chef DK Awarded President’s Medal of Honor

Chef Dimuthu Kumarasinghe was felicitated by the World Association of Chefs Societies with the prestigious President’s Medal at the 39th biennial Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2022 .Held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from 30 May to 2 June, the event took place after four years and hosted a trio of international competitions under one roof for the first time anywhere in the world, with certified free education sessions, an Expo and trade and education event dedicated to food service.

“The First Time, Ever I Saw Your Face” by Thaminie Perera

(Please click on arrow)

Foundation of Goodness

Top Gun – Maverick Breaks All Records in Hollywood – Trailer

(Please click on arrow)

The Real Jaffna

(Please click on link below)

Happy Birthday Dr Lilamani Wijayaratna

(with cousins Romany Sagadavan and Savithri Peiris and Ardni)

Happy Birthday Thusitha de Silva

Happy Birthday Jayam

(with family at Crab Pot in Long Beach, Ca.)

(Tony and Moira James of London, UK were visiting)

Southpoint Villas in Ahangama, near Galle, Sri Lanka

(Please click on arrow)

Wonderful People, Wonderful Memories!

Sonali and Maithri Guneratne of Barnes Place, Colombo 7 with Sonali’s parents

Sharmini and Srikantha Mathew

Clarendon Foundation’s “Friends” Dance at the Omni Hotel, Los Angeles, Ca.

The Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Korea Assumes Duties

The Ambassador-designate of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Korea, Savitri Indrachapa Panabokke, assumed duties at the Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Seoul, on 13 June.Ambassador-designate Panabokke has a Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Colombo and a Master’s Degree in International Studies from the National University of Singapore. The Ambassador-designate of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Korea, Savitri Indrachapa Panabokke, assumed duties at the Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Seoul, on 13 June.Ambassador-designate Panabokke has a Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Colombo and a Master’s Degree in International Studies from the National University of Singapore.

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo June 24th. 2022

(Please click on arrow)

Ashok Ferrey on his win, sky-high bars, island styles and cocaine bananas, plus economic tidbits add to chats on construction, entrepreneurs and the lost capacity to hope? That’s today on Kaleidoscope.

Obituaries – Sad News

Sumana Amarasinghe (73) The veteran actress, has passed away while receiving treatment at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital following a heart attack. Born on 21 February 1948 in Katugastota, Kandy, Amarasinghe Acting on the school stage, won the first place in the Avurudu Kumari competition held in Dehiwala in 1964 and was crowned as “Miss Mere Lal” in 1965. She entered the film industry with the film Pipena Kumudu directed by Ruby de Mel. She became famous for her films ‘Sunethra’, ‘Sukiri Kella’ and ‘Obai Mamai’. Amarasinghe acted in many films and won the Most Popular Actress award on several occasions, in addition to producing six films. She was preceded in death by her husband veteran Sri Lankan actor and film director Roy de Silva.

Shirley St. Hilarion (Hilary). Son of the late Shirley and Celine Dissanayake. Husband of Sumithra. Brother of Marcelline, Nirmalie, Anil and Vinodra. Brother in law of Pamela, Dr. Thomas Silva, Keshanie and late Mohan Jayamaha and of Rohini Chambers, passed away on 12th June 2022. A private funeral was held on the 14th, June 2022.

Supun de Silva (56)

Passed away in Norwalk, Ca.

on June 7th 2022. Husband of Chamitha. Son of Margie and Reggie de Silva. Brother of Upul and Prasad Funeral Service was on June 19th 2022 at

Chapel of Memories, Norwalk, CA.

RANJANI FERNANDO (73) passed away on June 21st 2022. Daughter of (late) Gerard Fernando and (late) Rachelle Fernando,​ wife of Senaka Fernando,​ mother of Lihini and Hirosh,​ mother-in-law of Dulani and Sachith,​ sister of Priyani Rajakaruna (late),​ Sobani Mendis and Marini Fernando.​ Funeral took place on​ June 23rd 2022. Burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Tangy Crab Salad Sandwiches Ingredients 8oz (250g) cooked or canned crabmeat 2 tablespoons lemon or lime juice 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper 4 fresh tofu buns or poppy seed bread or all grain bread rolls 1 teaspoon finely sliced Thai basil leaves, to serve Chilli Dressing 1 to 2 tablespoons minced red finger-length chilli 2 cloves garlic minced 6 shallots or 1 small onion, minced 1/2 cup (125 ml) water 1 1/2tablespoons sugar 2 teaspoons fish sauce 1.Make the Chilli Dressing by combining all the ingredients in a saucepan and simmer over high heat for about 6 minutes,stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened. Remove and set aside to cool. 2.Peel the cucumbers, then slice very thinly. If using larger cucumbers, cut in half length- wise first, scrape out the the seeds with a spoon before slicing the cucumbers. Rub the salt into the cucumber slices and mix well, then strain or squeeze the cucumber to remove the liquid. Add all but 1 tablespoon of the Chilli Dressing, crabmeat, lemon or lime juice and pepper to the cucumber slices and toss to combine. 3.Make a slit in the bread rolls and stuff each roll with the cucumber salad mixture and, top with the reserved Chilli Dressing basil leaves. NOTE: Japanese cucumbers are very small and crunchy, and almost seed less. Baby cucumbers or fresh pickling gherkins make a good substitute. Makes 4 pieces. Prepration time:20 minutes Cooking time: 6 minutes. Should you have any questions please email me: romadezoysa1@gmail.com

The Last African Bear by Thivanka Perera – Aegle Creations