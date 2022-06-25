Kaleidoscope Let’s Talk with Dr Tara De Mel on Hunger

Below is the link to the interview I did with Former Secretary of the Ministry of Education Dr Tara De Mel who is leading projects to ensure that children, especially the young ones, get a midday meal. There are at least one million children in Sri Lanka deprived of a midday meal due to the economic crisis. Sri Lanka currently has the second highest malnutrition rate in South Asia.

I would appreciate if this email can be shared among friends and family. Any contribution we get to keep our children from going hungry is very appreciated. It’s this midday meal that encourages them to come to school and it’s this midday meal they will probably have as their only meal for the day. Please give generously. Account details below.

Link for the interview: https://youtu.be/SPjcRlk2wDo

