Devi Balika ‘Maroon & Silver Night 2019’ By Dr Minoka Jayatileke, on behalf of Devi committee (Photos by Roy Grafix)

The magnificent ‘Maroon & Silver Night’ organised by the Past Pupils Association of Devi Balika in NSW & ACT, was held recently at the Pennant Hills Bowling Club. Many Devians, their families and friends relaxed and indulged in a sumptuous buffet and outstanding entertainment in a sea of colour and vibrant surroundings.

The association was formed in 2015 and currently has 75 members. The aim of the event was to raise funds to offer scholarships to underprivileged and academically gifted Devi students in Sri Lanka. President Shanika De Mel, along with committee members Sujeewanie Weerakoon, Dilani Gamlath, Madhu Arampatta, Janeetha Munaweera, Sankika Tennakoon, Indrika Totahewa, Chamira Wimalasiri and Minoka Jayatileke successfully presented a spectacular function, with Gayara Welegama as our compere.

Our principal sponsor was Ironfish, whose principal line of business is to simplify property investment and provide personalised support so our investors can secure their financial future and desired lifestyles.

We extend our most sincere thanks and gratitude to our myriad of sponsors and raffle gift donors for their overwhelming kindness and generosity. Our lucky raffle ticket winners received valuable prizes including a ‘Hotel Gift voucher’ for a night accommodation for two at one of the 140 luxury hotels worldwide, a ‘3 course dining voucher’ for two at the 360 Bar & Dining restaurant and the auctioning of a ‘cricket bat’ autographed by Mahela Jayawardena also contributed towards our fundraising goal.

Our entertainment commenced with the joyous vocal performance by Madhu Arampatta, followed by a delightful dance performance by Ryan Herbert, Minoka Jayatileke and Rebecca Brown of ‘Move With Me Dance Studio’, Castle Hill. The dancers did indeed create a wonderful atmosphere for the event. Samanalee Jayasuriya’s heartfelt vocal rendition was accompanied by talented Sasani Jayasinghe.

Nayoma Nagahawatta’s lovely and inspired décor set the mood for the night accompanied by vibrant and engaging live music by Band ‘Fiesta’. Our well-known Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix captured spectacular images of the event and all the guests. We also express our thanks to the Pennant Hills Bowling Club for the venue and exemplary catering.

We warmly invite Devians in NSW and ACT to join our association and contribute their ideas to future events.

Overall, the event was an overwhelming success thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance. Our fundraising targets were achieved with flying colours. We thank all our guests for contributing to the success of the night.

Click here or on the photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page

Click here or on the photos above to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page