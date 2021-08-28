Dilshan joins Gamer.LK’s Singer Esports Premier League

Source:Island

Dilshan to mentor Sabaragamuwa Knights PUBG Mobile team

One of the most innovative batsmen of all time – T M Dilshan has joined Gamer.LK’s Singer Esports Premier League as the mentor for Sabaragamuwa Knights. The Sabaragamuwa Knights is a franchise Esports team that competes in the annual league. Sri Lanka’s top Esports athletes compete for a prize pool of Rs. 1 million in the mobile game “PUBG Mobile”, which is played by over a million Sri Lankan youth today.

Dilshan is one of six cricketing legends to have announced their affiliation with Gamer.LK’s league, with the others being Russel Arnold, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews. The mentors will be inspiring and guiding the Esports athletes who get recruited to the team, and shining a spotlight on the players and the league as a whole.

“Excited to have Dilshan onboard as mentor for the young athletes in Sabaragamua Knights. Dilshan’s wealth of sporting experience will play a major role in shaping the team’s esports journey,” said Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of Gamer.LK and the founder President of the Sri Lanka Esports Association.

Esports has been growing at a rapid pace in Sri Lanka over the last decade thanks to Gamer.LK’s consistent efforts in organising tournaments and activities around the sport. There are an estimated four million gamers in the country. Esports was recognised by the Sports Ministry of Sri Lanka as the 70th national sport in 2019.

Over 2,000 esports athletes are expected to compete for a spot in the 12 franchise teams. The event will be held completely online throughout August, September and October of this year. Gamers wanting to take part in qualifiers are able to get more information on the official website at epl.lk.

Singer has come on board this year as the title sponsor of the Esports Premier League. Sri Lankans have come to know Singer as the go-to location for durable goods for decades. Singer now takes a bold step forward in catering to the Sri Lankan gaming population to create, maintain and grow their gaming lifestyle – whether you’re an esports athlete or a casual gamer.

Moose Clothing Company, a big supporter of Sri Lankan Sports, has stepped up to sponsor the Esports league as the Official Clothing partner. Sprite, the refreshing partner, has come onboard to keep players chilled while they play. Two high-end mobile phones are being given away by Sprite during the event for gamers that take part in the Sprite social campaigns held throughout the event. Samsung is the Official Smartphone partner, as players will be competing on mobile devices. Pizza Hut and Taco Bell are the official Food Partners, providing fast delivery of delicious food straight to players’ homes. Dell Gaming, with their lineup of G5, G7 and G15 gaming laptops, is the Gaming Laptop partner. A brand new Dell G15 gaming laptop will be given away during the event. Daraz, another strong supporter of traditional sports, is the Digital Partner for the league. The banking partner for the event is FriMi.

Gamers interested in taking part can visit https://epl.lk to register for the open qualifiers. Registrations close on 28th August.