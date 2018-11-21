Donation A$ 2200.00 from the Sri Lanka Sports Association of Qld to Foundation of Goodness for Development of Junior Cricket in Seenigama Area

Attached is the donation A$ 2200.00 from the Sri Lanka Sports Association of Qld to Foundation of Goodness for Development of Junior Cricket in Seenigama Area.

This is in addition of $5000.00 sent in 2013 for making Cricket Pitches in the North and East plus A$4000.00 sent in 2016 for Murali Cup.

WE in the SL Sports Association is proud to donate money for the development of Junior Cricket in Sri Lanka and acknowledge our gratitude to each and every one of you for participating in our fundraisers .

