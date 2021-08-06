EDB to boost national logistics via marketing plan

Source:- www.ft.lk

Invites proposals by 27 August from eligible marketing agencies with PR skills to position SL as Indian Ocean maritime, logistics and distribution hub

The Export Development Board (EDB) is accelerating efforts to develop a national logistics marketing plan involving digital and non-digital promotions to position Sri Lanka as the Indian Ocean maritime, logistics and distribution hub providing all services and facilities.

As the apex State institution responsible for the development and promotion of exports, the EDB is inviting proposals from eligible marketing agencies with Public Relations (PR) skills to develop a national logistics marketing plan and implement digital and non-digital promotions.

The marketing agency will be selected in accordance with the procedures set out in the guidelines for selection and employment of marketing agencies published by the National Procurement Agency (NPA). The consultancy firm will be chosen under the Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) method and procedures.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided by the EDB to issue request for proposal (RFP) documents online. Accordingly, the specimen RFP could be downloaded from the EDB website www.srilankabusiness.com.

The applicants are requested to submit detailed and sealed technical and financial proposals separately with a duplicate copy before 27 August.