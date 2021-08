The Sri Lankan Omnishambles with Estelle Vasudevan – Red Inker With Jarrod Kimber

This week we look at what the hell is going on with Sri Lankan cricket. Cause, it’s not going well over there.

So I got on Estelle Vasudevan to try explain it all to me.

We spoke about suspensions, coaches, captains, T20 Leagues, contracts, the invisible women’s team, and why the major changes to how SLC is run still haven’t happened.