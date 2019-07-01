Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: June 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: June 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) Nite 2019 – A Night of Support – Photos thanks to RoyGrafix

THE STRANGER I GREW UP WITH & “THE INTRUDER” – By Des Kelly

Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights

MEDIA RELEASE: Consulate General of Sri Lanka – Australian Travel Agents visit to Sri Lanka on Familiarisation Tour

Showing off Geraldton businesses – ( Business women in Geraldton hope to pitch Mid West products to a new Asian market) – By Tamra Carr

33 Dengue deaths and nearly 23,000 patients in six months

Photos from – A Night of Glitz & Glamour – Bollywood in Brisbane in aid of Shanthi Palliative Care Hospital

Health & Views – June 2nd edition – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Hatred Or Forgiveness can lead to War Or Peace – By Oscar E V Fernando

 

