eLanka Newsletter: June 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia
Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) Nite 2019 – A Night of Support – Photos thanks to RoyGrafix
THE STRANGER I GREW UP WITH & “THE INTRUDER” – By Des Kelly
Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights
MEDIA RELEASE: Consulate General of Sri Lanka – Australian Travel Agents visit to Sri Lanka on Familiarisation Tour
Showing off Geraldton businesses – ( Business women in Geraldton hope to pitch Mid West products to a new Asian market) – By Tamra Carr
33 Dengue deaths and nearly 23,000 patients in six months
Photos from – A Night of Glitz & Glamour – Bollywood in Brisbane in aid of Shanthi Palliative Care Hospital
Health & Views – June 2nd edition – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Hatred Or Forgiveness can lead to War Or Peace – By Oscar E V Fernando
