







33 Dengue deaths and nearly 23,000 patients in six months

A total of 33 dengue deaths and 22283 dengue cases had been reported from all over the country within this year by June 21st (last Friday), the Epidemiology Unit sources said.According to the sources, the highest number of dengue cases, 4790 had been reported from the Colombo district while the second highest number, 2909 had been reported from the Gampaha district.

The third highest number of dengue cases, 1928 had been reported from the Jaffna district. The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) reported a total of 952 dengue cases during the same period. The other parts of the Colombo district recorded a total of 3838 dengue cases. The total number of dengue cases reported from the Western Province is 9285.

A total of 5576 dengue patients had been reported from the country in January. A total of 4120 dengue patients reported from all parts of the country in May and 2111 in this month up to 21st, the epidemiologists said.








