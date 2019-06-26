







MEDIA RELEASE: Consulate General of Sri Lanka – Australian Travel Agents visit to Sri Lanka on Familiarisation Tour

Twenty member delegations comprising of travel agents and media personals will undertake a familiarisation tour to Sri Lanka from 06 – 15 July 2019. The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Board (SLTPB) in coordination with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney has organised this familiarisation tour for Australian travel agents.

The purpose of the tour is to enable the members of the delegation to experience the country firsthand and portray its beautiful atmosphere, natural beauty and Sri Lanka’s tourism attractions among the Australian travellers. Most of the participants are first time visitors to the country.

A meeting was arranged in the Consulate General of Sri Lanka to brief the current situation in Sri Lanka and to explain the arrangements made for the visiting Australian travel agents prior to their departure.

A comprehensive programme has been arranged by the SLTPB covering major tourism attractions such as a visit to Sigiriya, Trincomalee, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Mirissa etc. A business networking with the visiting Australian tour operators has also been arranged for the Sri Lankan counterparts on the last day of the programme.

Australia has now eased travel restrictions imposed on Sri Lanka after the Easter Sunday incidents enabling Australian travellers to visit Sri Lanka. Australia is one of the fastest growing markets for Sri Lanka’s tourism and it registered a 36% growth in 2018.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney

26 June 2019







