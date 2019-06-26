





Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) Nite 2019 – A Night of Support – Photos thanks to RoyGrafix

The SCC Nite 2019 which is the annual fundraising dinner of the Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) was held with high esteem on the 8th June 2019 at Roselea Community Hall, Pennat Hills NSW. A large gathering of supporters and well-wishers filled the hall to express their support for this unique project to build our own ‘Sinhalese Cultural Centre building’ in Sydney.

The Lord Mayor of Parramatta Council Cr Andrew Wilson was the Guest of Honour, Consul of Sri Lanka in Sydney Ms Pramuditha Manusinghe represented the office of Sri Lanka Consul General in Sydney. The event began with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp by the invited guests and SCC/SCF officials. Apart from the welcoming speech by the Chairperson of the SCC Mr. Nihal Fernando, Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Andrew Wilson also delivered a speech of honour. The event was filled with entertainment by traditional Sri Lankan dances and live-singing.

The delicious three course dinner was followed by the biennial SCC Raffle draw delivering many sensational and valuable prizes. The event continued till past 11.00pm with the energy provided by DJ Shanaka of Event 360 to rouse the excitement of the gathering triggering to occupy the dance floor. The event is expected to return with more vibe and colour next year.

Enjoy a photo gallery captured by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix.

Enjoy a photo gallery captured by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix.






