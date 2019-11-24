Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: November 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: November 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

A Peerless Pearl – By Aubrey Joachim

“AUSSIE INVENTIONS” – By Des Kelly

The annual cricket game between Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club & Instant Cricketers for the “Non Benders” shield

“ADVERSITY-PROSPERITY” – By Des Kelly

What a Blast on the Coast! A Show like no other in Qld!

REMEMBERING CLIFF FOENANDER OF THE FABULOUS ECHOES – BY Patrick Ranasinghe

First-time female highest-paid CEO in Australia is with Lankan roots

Health & Views – November 2019 – 2nd issue By Harold Gunatillake

MURDER AT MIDNIGHT – By Bernard VanCuylenburg

