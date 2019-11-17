







What a Blast on the Coast! A Show like no other in Qld!

GC committee



The Gold Coast came alive at the early Christmas Dance on 9th November like no other night for Sri Lankans living in Queensland. Desmond De Silva ably backed by the band Ashra from Melbourne, gave an unmatched performance that the full house audience will remember for years to come. The dance floor was packed to capacity from start to finish.

All kudos goes to the strongly united committee comprising of Mr. Jayantha Chandrasiri, Mr. Ranjith De Silva, Mrs. Subhani De Sylva, Mr. Romesh De Sylva, Mr. Prabhash Bodhinayaka, Dr. Sanjeewa Kulawickrama (President of GCSLA) Mr. Channa Galaiha (Treasurer) Mr. Wasana Srikanth (Secretory)

Mr. Vasana Dharmawardhana and Mr. Krishantha Jayalath who tirelessly worked for months to ensure the event was a success.

Attention to detail was evident in the décor, delicious and plentiful buffet and of course the choice of entertainment. Even Santa decided to drop in unexpectedly to check out it all out.

The close knit community in the Gold Coast supported the event 100% drawn by their desire to hear the ever popular Desmond De Silva who performed on the Gold Coast for the first time and of course to support the local Sri Lankan community.

From young and old – the oldest being 93 years old, Desmond’s mother in law Marcia Van Houten, was so moved that she rose from her wheelchair determined to dance to the popular baila tunes belted out by Desmond.

The event was an undoubted success the Sri Lankan Gold Coast Community will never forget!







