eLanka – November 2019 – Vol: 1 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
St Lawrence’s Past Pupils Association Melbourne Inc. presents – Hawaiian Nite
SPRING HOPPER LUNCHEON AT THE MENZIES IN DANDENONG NORTH.
FOUNDATION SUPPORTING A NATIONAL TRAUMA SERVICE IN SRI LANKA INC. – 8th Annual General Meeting 2019
Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Sri Lanka Association of NSW inc – 2019
Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball
MEMORIES OF FRIDAY NIGHTS @SPOONS
Silver Fawn Club Inc LANKEN FOOD FIESTA 2019
Gold Coast Sri Lankans Associations Inc, Presents Cold Coast xmas Dinner Dance
Leave a Reply