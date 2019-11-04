





FLOW WITH THE TIDE-REACH THE SHORE – by Oscar E V Fernando

Inevitable situations unable to avoid, certain to happen,

Have to be accepted in normal fashion.

They cannot be otherwise-we have our choice,

To accept and adjust or rebel in a nervous heist.

Be willing to have it so to avoid consequences of misfortune

As first step on the road to recoup in a way that is opportune

Accept fate but certainly not be fatalistic

As taking the road to recovery is fantastic.

Neither cry for the moon nor over spilt milk

That has gone down the drain collecting all filth

Circumstances do not decide our happiness

But our reactions to circumstances make all the difference.

Kingdom of heaven is within you and so is the kingdom of hell

Either is determined by Your Free Will used well.

Two men looked out from prison bars-one saw mud the other stars.

You have the choice to accept inevitable and look above for stars.

Nothing in life is beyond endurance-in any case you endure

Now or shortly after and that is the meaning of life for sure

This does not mean that you must give up and be a recluse

Look around for opportunities to overcome the inevitable deluge

If we rail and kick against the inevitable and grow bitter

If Inevitable not accepted We will change-not for the better

Refuse to accept inevitable-turn nights into a hell of insomnia

After self-torture you accept what you had to accept-now-with no mania

(There is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures-William Shakespeare)

