eLanka – November 2019 – Vol: 2 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
AN INVITATION TO THE LAUNCH OF Chandani Lokugé MY VAN GOGH by Jennifer Strauss, Australian Poet and Scholar
St. Peters College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc – Christmas Dinner (Melbourne event)
Sri Lanka Food & Culture Festival 2019 at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour on 23rd and 24th November 2019
Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research – Fundraising Event
Silver Fawn Club Inc. Christmas Function With Carols
Silver Fawn Club Inc LANKEN FOOD FIESTA 2019
Leave a Reply