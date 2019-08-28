





Farewell to Consul General of Sri Lanka Mr. Lal Wickrematunge – A Farewell sit-down dinner was held at the prestigious Australian Golf Club in Sydney on 26.08.2019

High Commissioner designate of Sri Lanka to Australia H.E. Mr. J.C. Weliamuna,PC, Hon. Scott Farlow, representing Hon. John Sidoti – Minister for Sport, Multiculturalism, Seniors and Veterans, Ms Shemara Wikramanayake, Mr. Arun Abey, Mr. Ryan Neelam – Deputy Director/Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr. Harry Solomons and Mr. Dilip Kumar spoke in appreciation of the excellent work done by the departing Consul General, to strengthen people to people ties, education, tourism and trade between Sri Lanka and Australia. They highlighted the Consul General’s successful efforts in bringing all ethnic communities of Sri Lankan origin under one common Sri Lankan identity. Many other high-profile dignitaries graced this elegant event.

Consul General of Pakistan in Sydney Mr. Abdul Majid YOUSFANI, Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland Mr. Antony Philip Swan and Consul (Commercial) Mr. Abdul Raheem were present amongst many other high profile dignitaries.

The event was coordinated by Mr. Dilip Kumar.

View the full set of photos on eLanka Facebook page – Click here





