Father & Daughter Success – By Kerrigan La-Brooy

Xondra La-Brooy – Reaches World #1

Xondra La-Brooy, daughter of Sri Lankan born Singer/Songwriter Kerrigan La-Brooy, has set a new world record. She’s the first 10 year old to reach #1 on the Tasmanian Australian Top 40 Singles Chart with her debut self-penned song titled ‘Butterfly’. Xondra reached #1 on the Video charts as well, swapping places with her Dad, and she’s also hit #1 on the International Traditional Country Charts receiving Gold & Platinum status.

Kerrigan La-Brooy is flying high like a mariposa in the sky.

Kerrigan set a new world record for most weeks at #1, extending the 51-week mark previously held by Tim McGraw. Kerrigan is currently #1 for a staggering 43 consecutive weeks and poised to expand it by quite a few more. His last 16 singles have all rocketed straight to #1, receiving a plethora of gold and platinum awards. He was inducted into the ‘IDSS’ Independent Recording Artist Hall Of Fame in South Africa on July 29th 2022 and just triumphed at the Red Carpet Awards in Holland.

Link: https://idsshalloffame.wordpress.com/2022/08/16/kerrigan-la-brooy