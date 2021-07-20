FIRST SRI LANKAN APPOINTED AS SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE IN STATE OF CALIFORNIA IN U.S.A

By: Upali Obeyesekere – From Toronto, Canada

SAN BERNARDINO, CA─ On July 9, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Aruna P. Rodrigo to a judgeship in the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino. Aruna P. Rodrigo was recently appointed as a Superior Court Judge by the State of California Governor, United States of America. Honorable Aruna P. Rodrigo is the first Sri Lankan-American appointed to the judicial bench in State of California, U.S.A.

Aruna P. Rodrigo, of Riverside, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino Superior Court. Rodrigo has been a Superior Court Commissioner since April 2020 and a Sole Practitioner since 2010. He was a Senior Attorney and Of Counsel at CKB Vienna LLP from 2015 to 2018 and served as a Volunteer Deputy District Attorney at the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office in 2015. Rodrigo was Managing Attorney at Macey & Aleman/Legal Helpers and an Associate at the Law Offices of Vincent B. Garcia & Associates from 2008-2010. Rodrigo earned both a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of La Verne College of Law and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of La Verne. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Raymond L Haight. Presiding Judge Michael A. Sachs said of the appointment and selection, “we are pleased with the Governor’s appointment of Judge Rodrigo who will be a great addition to our diverse bench.”

He had his primary education at Thurstan College 🇹🇩, Colombo 7 and migrated to U.S.A at the age of nine years with his family. He obtained his degree in Criminal Justice from San Diego State University, California, and Juris Doctorate of law and Master’s degree in Public Administration from University of La Verne, U.S.A.

He was admitted to practice law in State of California in 2008 and is a certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California. He was also an adjunct law professor. Until his appointment by the Governor, he held various senior trial attorney positions including working at the County District Attorney’s Office. In early 2020, he was appointed as a Court Commissioner in San Bernardino Superior Court.

His wife, Hon. Candice Garcia-Rodrigo, is also a Superior Court Judge in California.

Hon. Aruna P. Rodrigo and his wife are founding partners of Rodrigo Law Firm, PC in Southern California, U.S.A.

He currently resides in Southern California with his wife and four minor children. His parents, Upali and Malani Rodrigo are retired Los Angeles County employees.

His two brothers are Thurstanites too. Elder brother, Damith S. Rodrigo (93 Group) is a senior Law Enforcement Officer in California and Younger brother, Dr. Yasas B. Rodrigo (MD) is a Primary Care Doctor in Washington DC.