Food Fair Sri Lankan – NSW Catholic Association (SLNSWCA) – Saturday 19th June, 3pm-10pm – PRE-ORDER details

Dear Brothers & Sisters,

We are now accepting pre-orders for the upcoming food fair. Please order NOW and secure your food. Ordering is simple and can be completed via the secured link below. Your orders will be available for collection between 3pm and 8pm at the Food Fair venue (Don Moore Community Centre) on the day of the event (Saturday 19th June).

Click this link to place your order:

PRE-ORDER NOW

The cut-off time for pre-ordering food is 12am (midnight) on Wednesday 16th June.

The menu :

All proceeds from the Food Fair will go towards the purchase of essential medical equipment to the hospitals in greater need in Sri Lanka.

You can help/contribute in any of the following ways:

Pre-ordering the food

Attending the event at Don Moore Community Centre

Making donations to the raffle draw (Cash, items or services vouchers)

Sponsoring the event by placing your business advertisement

Making cash donations via bank transfer to the SLNSWCA account towards the Food Fair Fundraiser

Spreading the news amongst your friends and family

Looking forward to seeing you there. Give yourself enough time to spend at the event, tasting a range of food and enjoying some music with the courtesy of two live bands: Zenith Sydney and Lanka Lime featuring Roger and friends.

God Bless you all.

Kind Regards,

Christian Don-Rukantha

Secretary, SLNSWCA