Foundation of Goodness – January 2022 Newsletter

Donate

POTENTIAL PROJECTS

A Smart Village in the making

3 smart classrooms proposed Upcountry, North and South

Several New Village Heartbeat Empowerment Centres

Women in Sport

Tech Enabled Solutions and Services

Sponsorship to modernise a rural hospital

Village health assessment plan by medical interns – Sabaragamuwa University

Women’s Day Entrepreneurship Contest

Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Plants

Supporting 12 fellow charities

Teach for Sri Lanka

Cricket coaching camps in the North, South and East

Good Life Institute – Better Than I Used To Be

Learn for Life Lanka training

E-Harmony project

Goodness Game

Finding sector mentors

Art for Good with Colette’s Canvas

Improving computer literacy and IT education with Microsoft

SayHello Scholarship Program

Elapathgama village development with API Foundation

Bat Repair Unit at the Seenigama Sports Academy

COVID-19 relief aid with hospitals and other numerous initiatives

Supporting special needs initiatives

Code for Your Future

Mini forest garden at OYOB Centre of Excellence

Environment Protection Initiatives

Island-wide Welfare Requests

Goodness Endowment Trust

New sports development plans

Envisage swimming pool to a Northern Province school

Choose the Foundation of Goodness as your charity on Amazon!