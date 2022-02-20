Sri Lanka Issues New Travel Guidelines And Requirements For International Arrivals

Source:travelobiz.com

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) on Friday issued detailed guidelines and requirements for Tourists, Foreign Passport Holders, and Sri Lankan s Citizens arriving into the country.

Sri Lanka New Travel Guidelines And Requirements

A detailed document issued by Upul Dharmadasa, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka stated that, As per the health guidelines issued on 27th January 2022 by the Director-General of Health Services, all arriving passengers to Sri Lanka must perform a COVID-19 PCR Test within 72 hours prior to departure or Rapid Antigen Test obtained within 48 hours prior to departure.

Moreover, the new guidelines also stated that It is not mandatory to submit Health Declaration Forms online and passengers who are unable to submit their online Health Declaration Forms are permitted to submit the printed HDF at the airport on arrival.

Apart from the above-mentioned relaxations the aviation authority also stated about the new On Arrival ETA and requirement of Mandatory Covid-19 Insurance coverage for international tourists arriving into Sri Lanka.

On Arrival ETA For Tourists

Recently the Sri Lankan Govt has announced that it has resumed the facilitation of On Arrival ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) for tourists starting 08th Feb 2022.

At present, the On Arrival ETA is available for all nationals except the passport holders of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Myanmar, Nepal, and North Korea.

The following documents are required to get an On Arrival Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA)

Negative COVID-19 PCR report taken within 72 hours prior to embarkation (Applicable to all travelers excluding children below 2 years). Original vaccination certificate/card (together with a certified copy of English language translation if the certificate/card is not in English or if relevant data are not indicated in English). Completed Health Declaration Form. A separate form should be submitted for each of the accompanying children (if any).

Covid-19 Insurance Coverage Mandatory For Tourists

All those who are arriving in Sri Lanka by holding a tourist visa are required a mandatory Covid-19 Insurance coverage to enter the island country of South Asia.