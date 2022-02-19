SUNDAY CHOICE – A GOOD WAY TO START THE DAY —HAVE A LITTLE TALK WITH JESUS

Matthew 11:28-29—- ” Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.”

You are welcome to pass this on.

Lyrics:

I once was lost in sin but Jesus took me in And then a little light from heaven fill my soul He bathed my heart in love and He wrote my name above And just a little talk with Jesus makes me whole Now let us have a little talk with Jesus Let us tell Him all about our troubles He will hear our faintest cry, He will answer by and by And when you feel a little prayer wheel turnin’ And you will know a little fire is burnin’ Find a little talk with Jesus makes it right I may have doubts and fears, my eye be filled with tears But Jesus is a friend who watches day and night I go to him in prayer, He knows my every care And just a little talk with my Jesus makes it right Now let us have a little talk with Jesus Let us tell Him all about our troubles He will hear our faintest cry, He will answer by and by And when you feel a little prayer wheel turnin’ And you will know a little fire is burnin’ You will find a little talk with Jesus makes it right