“FULL MARKS FOR MEGHAN” – By Desmond Kelly

The latest news coming to us all just hours ago is that the new Duchess of Sussex has asked her husband, Prince Harry to “snub” the proposed pheasant-shoot, carried out regularly, around this time of the year by the so-called upper-crust (including Royalty), of Britain. The Duchess has asked Prince Harry to refrain from killing these defenceless birds, and I couldn’t agree more, with her. Good on you, Meghan. You have joined the Royal Family, and just as Diana (your Harry’s mum) did, you seem intent on ridding some of Royalty’s unnecessary habits. I congratulate you wholeheartedly on this one. As a matter of fact, I am at a loss to understand WHY Queen Elizabeth ‘ll, herself, a lover of animals, & a “forward-thinker” has not banned the killing of these gentle animals and birds, after becoming Queen.

It is certainly not difficult to load a gun with bullets, go out, pretending to be very brave, take aim & fire at some beautiful animal or bird to add to their meals. These poor, hungry Royals’ and others of their ilk, must be starving very badly indeed, to have to do this. Besides, are every one of these brave hunters “crack-shots” or simply “cracked” as I would call them, to purposely wound these poor creatures who would then die in agony. Sure, meat is a necessary “food” for humans. No-one denies this, but this meat MUST be provided after animals meant for this purpose are humanely “put down” by methods least painful to the animals. Roman Catholics believe that you should not eat meat on Fridays. Thats fine. There are still plenty of fish in the sea, to make up for this, but talking about fish, WHY would someone usually swimming in areas prohibited, get bitten by a shark, then have dozens of people involved in shark-culls ?., chasing these man-eating monsters who were possibly just looking for a meal themselves, in THEIR area of existence. It is all very wrong and should be stopped

Animals, birds, fish, & other tasty tid-bits also have a right to live. If these hunters are so very hungry, they should go jump into a lake full of crocodiles and try to kill one of them in order to later tuck into a “croc-burgher”. This, I would love to see.

Why I tend to “digress” from the subject at hand, I will never know, but, the fact is, that I am a true aninal-lover. I love all of them. and this is why I decided to write this little piece for eLanka, so, once again, “Full marks for Meghan”, go for it, girl, and good luck to you.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).