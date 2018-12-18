Gethsemane Christmas activities

Gethsemane Church & Charity Presents its Inaugural Christmas Miracle on Sunday Dec 23rd 2018, between 3.30pm-5pm, at the Church Hall. Over 200 children in the community will receive a Special Christmas Gift. To many of these children, this will be the only gift they receive for Christmas. Adults in the Families will receive something too, including Christmas Hampers.

Other activities lined-up for Gethsemane include house-to-house Carolling on the Night of Thursday Dec 20th and their Christmas Morning Service on Tuesday Dec 25th from 10am-11am. Gethsemane Church & Charity have had an Eventful and Extremely Charitable year, which included the Clyde carols by Candlelight patronized by over four thousand people with Free Children’s Rides, Free Raffles and Free Giveaways, plus a Free Food Pantry 365 days of the year including public holidays and Christmas Day, which helps put food on the table for an astounding hundred and fifty thousand people throughout the year.

To complete 2018, Gethsemane will Dawn 2019 at their New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service from 10pm onwards on Monday Dec 31st.

Normal Services will continue Weekly on Sundays at 5pm: 21A Bemersyde Drive, Berwick – The Brentwood Park Neighbourhood House. For more information contact Ps Kerrigan La-Brooy on 0404-875-647.

Email: gethsemanechurch@bigpond.com