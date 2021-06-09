“FUNNIES” (From Virus to Viral) – By Des Kelly

Just two days away, hopefully, to see the end of another lockdown in Victoria, or Melbourne, to be more precise, my good friend Arthur Speldewinde has taken the trouble to send me what he has termed “Virus Funnies”, in order to cheer me up, being the “guru” of self-isolation, myself.

For all of you good folk who were not aware of it, this writer now has what is termed Ankylosin Spondylitis, who is really the Mother of Arthritis, and this has rendered me not only a curved spine, but also the fact that I am physically unable to leave my humble residential Unit at all. This is quite funny, come to think of it, from being out of home, working long days, 24/7, to carrying out my Showbiz responsibilities 5 nights a week, at least, to being alone at home, permanently, for at least the past 3 years, the guru of isolation, himself.

However, the Royal Ceylon Navy taught me to adapt to any situation I might find myself in, throughout my life, and I am doing exactly that.

This gives me the chance to write, plus feature “posts” such as Arthur has sent out, so, thank you, mate. These skits are certainly funny and here’s hoping that many thousands of eLanka members and readers will think so, too.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.