“GOLDEN MEMORIES” – By Des Kelly

Following on, from my story of the “Greatest Guitarists”, as I see them, here is another younger, but equally good Musician, who has given me the pleasure of listening to him play his guitar, not only with amazing skill, but, with a sense of what I would term “flawless-feeling”.

Mark Freuder Knopfler, born on the 12th of August, 1949, is a British Singer, song-writer, composer, record producer & film score composer recipient of an Order of the British Empire (O.B.E), but, most importantly, one of the more superb latter-day guitarists that has graced the field of “Music”, as we know it.

He founded the famous “Dire Straits” band in 1977, with younger brother David, played both rhythm & lead guitar, as needed, and, in addition also vocalized on many unforgettable songs. To make a long story short, Mark Knopfler who was active in Showbiz, as a “solo” artiste from 1965 (since he was 16 years of age), has gone on, to become a celebrated icon, popular with everyone who has had the chance to see him perform.

Although Stars such as Knopfler, Atkins, Paul, & others have recorded dozens of songs, vocal & instrumental, my “GOLDEN MEMORIES” concentrate on just two sentimental pieces, as far as I am concerned. Also, because I am writing this especially for all Lankan/Aussies, via eLanka, I am hoping that, because Tahiti is another group of beautiful Islands, my readers will use their imagination and bring back some golden memories of the little Island we knew.