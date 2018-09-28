“THE GREATEST GUITARISTS” – By Des Kelly

Forget about everything that is “messing-up” the World today. Forget about the melancholic-misery shown on televisions all around our Planet at this very moment.

This writer has always maintained the fact that “for each & every problem, however, there is a solution” a phrase that should be remembered and etched into the mind of my readers, wherever you are. This “solution” folks, depends on ONE main factor—–YOU.!! Even if it is presently “Too late for regrets”, for this generation to find the ultimate solution, YOU should ensure that future generations, (your children, grand children, & those of your own relations), are placed firmly on the path of righteousness, thereby creating a much better World for themselves & THEIR descendants.

Certainly hope that the above has not been too much of a “lecture”, & while I feel very proud to be able to put my thoughts on-line, via eLanka, I still think that MUSIC is one of my main ingredients, as far as my “writings” are concerned. I am even prouder of the fact that our eLanka website is fast becoming a “household-name” & because of this, I feel certain that my “musical-clips” will provide a superb “backdrop” for my “stories”, something that is a bonus for the thousands of readers to enjoy, as they read, something that is yet another “first” of “yours truly”, with God’s help, of course.

In the past, I have featured many “Music-Clips”, especially of the “Stars of Country Music”, the “Music of Life”, I call it. For this particular story, I am featuring two of the “GREATEST GUITARISTS” in my opinion. They are Les.Paul, and Chet. Atkins, with four superb instrumentals, spread out like honey on a slice of bread. Please enjoy these early recordings of both musical “Greats” Les., passing-on at the age of 94, & Chet, at 77. May their Souls rest in peace. It is with great pleasure that I bring you just 4 reasons why they will never be forgotten.