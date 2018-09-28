Roshani reunites with mother 28 years after she was forced to give her up

| 60 Minutes Australia

Roshani Priddis was born into unimaginable poverty in Sri Lanka. When she was six weeks old her mother made the heartbreaking decision to give her up in order to save her life. Roshani came to Australia, to the Priddis family in Tamworth, NSW. They gave her a new life and all of their love. She grew up in a comfortable home and went to good schools. Roshani even lived her dream of becoming a singer – on Australian Idol and last year’s The X Factor, when she shot to No. 1 on iTunes. But here in the lucky country something has always been missing and 28 years after leaving Sri Lanka, Roshani is embarking on a search to find her long lost mother. Allison Langdon joined her for this incredible journey full of emotional twists and heartbreaking turns.