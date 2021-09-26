Good News

From Jayam

October 1, 2021

Autumn Has Arrived – In California

Sri Lanka President at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attended the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York on September 21. Foreign Minister GL Peiris, Chief Adviser Lalith Weeratunga and Admiral Jayanath Colombage accompanied the President. Considering his personal policy and the current situation in the country, the President decided to make the visit with a minimum number of delegates, which is the lowest number of Sri Lankan delegates to the UN General Assembly in recent history. First Lady Ioma Rajapaksa joined the tour at her own expense. The President will probably take the opportunity to visit Los Angeles, to visit his grand daughter whom he will be seeing for the first time. This is the first time the President visited the United States since being elected.

J Med – Celebrating Four Years of Gratitude

Dylan Keshawn Samarasena of Santa Barbara, Ca. Marries Kaushalya Gajaweera



Dylan Keshawn Samarasena, son of Andy and Shyama Samarasena of Santa Barbara, Ca. married Kaushalya Gajaweera, daughter of Devapriya and Samantha Gajaweera. The Poruwa ceremony was held at the Doubletree Hilton in Monrovia, Ca. The ceremony was directed by Prassanna Yamasinghe. The reception was in Glendale, Ca. nl

The 2022 Mercedes Benz S680 Maybach

Jayam’s Choice

“Strangers in the Night”

Frank Sinatra

SriLankan Airlines Wins Title

at PATA Gold Awards 2021 Again

SriLankan Airlines, continuing to reaffirm the universal appeal of its marketing communication content, won a Gold award for its campaign ‘#SriLankanPromises’ in the category ‘Marketing-Carrier’ at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards 2021. This year’s virtual Award ceremony crowned 20 Gold Award winners and two Grand Title winners out of 113 entries submitted by travel and tourism organizations and individuals worldwide, adjudged by a panel of 18 industry experts.

Yohani’s Haal Massa –

Over One Million Views on Youtube

Aircraft Supercarrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

The fleet flagship of the Royal Navy

Sailing majestically with a stunning displacement of 65,000 tonnes is the aircraft supercarrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth. Presently on duty in the Pacific Ocean, she is basically a floating military base with the capacity to carry 70 aircraft. Her massive flight deck covers four acres. The warship has 17 decks (levels) which gives us an understanding of how massive this vessel really is. She can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots per hour.The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (pennant number RO8) is named in honour of another British vessel that first saw action in World War I. The new ship bears the same Tudor rose crest. The Air Wing onboard consists of the F-35B Lightning multirole fighter which is the world’s first fifth generation fighter jet.

The first Food Truck in Southern California

Mani a Sri Lankan Chef (Mani Catering), noticed a lack of authentic Sri Lankan food in Los Angeles. It inspired him and his family to begin his dream of starting a catering service. Mani and his family worked hard and Mani’s Catering Services is now well known for their tasty food, fabulous services, catering for parties, weddings and other entertaining needs both out of State and overseas. He even caters to out of state functions and air-lifts overnight frozen food, overseas as well. His newest venture is the Food Truck and here is a picture of him in front of it. This is wonderful for a family outing and greatly appreciated by the community. He has achieved another milestone and delivers to your home! Well done to you and your family. Mani has eventually fulfilled his dream of having the food of Sri Lanka fabulously cooked with the freshest ingredients so readily available. I have great pleasure in wishing him and his family “Jayawewa.” – Roma de Zoysa

Exploring Oil, Gas in Mannar Basin

Power Minister Udaya Gammanpila said,.“”Bell Geospace, the world renowned geophysical exploration company for oil and gas exploration in the Mannar and Cauvery basins, has also brought in its exploration aircraft and is currently in the process of gathering data for investors. Sri Lanka will not spend any money on this survey. The company sells the data to investors and returns part of the profits to Sri Lanka,” the Minister said. He said that as there are no Sri Lankan businessmen to explore for oil and gas in Sri Lanka, he is expecting to visit the United Arab Emirates, Iran, India, Abu Dhabi and the United States in the next few months in search of such investors.

Invest in Port City Colombo –

The Gateway to South Asia

Alkamalee Jabbar

to Run For City Council in Anaheim, Ca.

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Anaheim City Council District 3. Anaheim unlocked the doors of opportunity for my family and me to prosper. I want to work with you to create a better future for Anaheim. Join our campaign today! – Alkamalee Jabbar

Sri Lanka Flag at Pepperdine University

in Malibu, Ca.

For the 14th consecutive year, Pepperdine University is commemorating the lives lost in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, with the Waves of Flags display at Alumni Park on the Malibu campus. Nearly 3,000 flags will fly along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road—one for each innocent victim, including a national flag for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the attack, here we see our Sri Lankan flag honoring one of our fallen countrymen. The flags will be on display for public viewing from September 9, to Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Sri Lankan Woman Elected

to Norwegian Parliament

Sri Lankan born Kamzy Gunaratnam has been elected a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Gunaratnam was elected to Parliament from the Labour Party. Gunaratnam was born in Sri Lanka and came to Norway as a refugee when she was three years old. Gunaratnam was elected as a representative to Oslo City Council for the first time in 2007.

Foundation of Goodness

Kaleidoscope With Savithri Rodrigo

September 24th, 2021

shortsighted elephant laws + market

news, home truths on our economy, a 10 year old’s octopus discovery, violin floats, a skinny house, ice carving, glam with tiedye & #ProtectEveryChild.

Obituaries – Sad News

Lakshman Ratnapala (82)

Passed away following a brief illness related to Parkinson’s disease, on September 8, 2021, Lakshman was the first Asian President and CEO of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, He is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Van Cuylenberg) A private cremation was held at the General Cemetery,​ Borella on 9th September, 2021.

Delrine Ingram

Passed away in Australia. Wife of (late) Russel Ingram, mother of Russel (Rusty) (Australia), Sharon (United States) and Rory (Australia), mother-in-law of Sonia, Sajeev and Aloyna (Pinky), grandmother of Megan, Lachlan, Alexa, Alycia, Brianna and Sarina, daughter of (late) Andrew Perera and (late) Millicent Perera. Laid to rest on September 11, 2021.

Gratien Amirthanayagam – Beloved husband of late Soma,​ precious father of Pradeep,​ beloved father-in-law of Annamarie,​ much adored papa of Manik,​ Drushika and Sacha,​ dearly beloved brother of Annette Rambukwella,​ late Guy,​ late Savunthari Bastiampillai and of Rohini Xavier,​ son of the late Dr. G.A. Amirthanayagam and Mary Teresa Amirthanayagam. Was called to eternal rest on 3rd September 2021. Cremation took place at General Cemetery,​ Borella on 4th September 2021.

Sri Lankan Alan Western Sings at

Kedron Wavell Services Club

in Queensland, Australia

September 14th, 2021

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Summer is over and Fall is just beginning. I am sharing a few of my favourite Punches for this time of year. One or the other always in a large jug in the Fridge. Cloves, Cinnamon and Nutmeg are used to flavor this spicy Mulled Wine. It makes an ideal drink for a party in the Fall and it is bound to warm everybody up.

Demerara Rum Punch

Ingredients

2/3 cup orange juice

2/3 cup pineapple juice

2/3 cup mango juice

1/2 cup water

1 cup dark rum

a shake of Angostura bitters

freshly grated nutmeg

2 Tablespoons raw sugar

1 small banana

1 large orange

Method

1.Pour the orange, pineapple and mango juices into

a large Punch Bowl. Stir in the water.

2.Add the rum, Angostura bitters, nutmeg and sugar.

Stir gently for a few minutes until the sugar has

dissolved.

3.Slice the banana and stir gently into the punch.

4.Slice the orange and add to the punch. Chill and

serve with ice.

Mulled Wine

Ingredients

1 orange

4 tablespoons raw sugar

grated nutmeg

2 cinnamon sticks, a few cloves

plus extra for studding

2 tablespoons seedless raisins

5 tablespoons honey

2 Clementines or Tangerines

6 1/4 cups inexpensive Claret

2 1/2 cups medium cider

1 1/4 cups orange juice

Method

1.With a sharp knife or rotary peeler, pare off a long strip

of orange peel.

Place the sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, raisins, honey

and peel in a large saucepan. Stud the clementines with

cloves and add them to the pan. Add the Claret and heat

gently until the sugar has dissolved. Pour in the cider and

continue to gently heat the mulled wine. Do not boil.

Add the orange juice to the pan and warm through. Remove the clementines and cinnamon sticks and strain the mulled wine into a warmed punch bowl or other serving bowl. Add the clove-studded clementines and serve hot in warmed glasses, or in glasses containing a small spoon (to prevent the glass breaking.)

Caribbean Cream Stout Punch

A well known” pick-me- up “that is popular all over the Caribbean.

Ingredients

2 cups stout

1 1/4 cups evaporated milk

5 tablespoons condensed milk

5 tablespoons sherry

2 or 3 drops vanilla extract

freshly grated nutmeg

Method

1.Mix together the stout, evaporated and condensed milks

sherry and vanilla extract in a blender or food processor

or food processor, or whisk together in a large bowl, until

creamy.

2.Add a little grated nutmeg to the stout mixture and blend

or whisk again for a few minutes.

3.Chill for at least 45 minutes or until really cold before serving.

Please feel free to request any Recipe or anything

I may be able to help you with email me at

romadezoysa1@gmail.com

Operation Hope-With Charles Schokman

in Melbourne, Australia

It is with great joy to announce that Operation Hope has taken a momentus step and merged with Compelled By Love. This means you now have the opportunity to partner with something even bigger, as we expand our reach to help more people, in more countries. Our values have always framed how we work and operate, and it is these values that have led us to make this exciting decision to merge with Compelled By Love. Change is not new for Operation Hope. We have had many organisational changes through the years including changing our name. However this change is the most significant.