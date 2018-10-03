“GOODBYE RONNIE” By Des Kelly

A favourite singer, stage performer & actor, born in Ceylon on the 19th of October 1953, Christened Ronnie Luke Leach, but fondly known as “Thataya” has now gone on what is termed his “antheema-gamana”(final journey) to his stage in the sky. What can I say about Ronnie that is not already known by every Sri Lankan of his particular era (1953-2018). He passed away in Perth, Australia, (on tour), of a sudden cardiac attack, immediately after doing what he loved to do, performing for his Lankan/Aussie fans, at 65 years of age, on the 1st of October, 2018.

I had the privilege of meeting Ronnie personally, when he came to Melbourne on a previous tour, many years ago. He impressed me, immediately, as a humble, down-to-earth guy, who had already made a huge name for himself, not only singing solo, recording, acting in a few Sinhala movies & generally entertaining people, but also supporting dozens of other Artistes, bands, etcetera, creating that special enhancement that a true comedian usually does. All these bands and other fine entertainers loved to have thataya in their midst, so this made him the epitome of an all-round entertainer. He sang, danced, to the baila rhythms, and even “borrowed” the song “Living next door to Alice” from the “Smokies”, translated the lyrics into Sinhala, giving it that very special “local feeling”.

On behalf of eLanka, all Lankan Aussies, each & every other Lankan Patriot, everywhere, I would like to say “Goodbye Ronnie, our sincere condolences to your family & loved ones. All your thousands of “fans”, myself included, will never forget you & the happiness you brought to so many”. I join all of them to say a big “sthuthi” to you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).