India’s leading fashion show director Liza Varma visits Australia to cut ribbon at Australian Indian Wedding Expo 2018

Sydney, Australia – – Ms Liza Varma, former Miss Femina India, Miss India Runner Up, and leading fashion show director with over 2000 shows to her credit in India and abroad will be presenting her first fashion show in Australia at the Australian Indian Wedding Expo 2018 (AIWE) at the Hyatt Regency Sydney on 7thOctober 2018 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm. AIWE have collaborated with wedding professionals such as venue providers, caterers, make-up artists, musicians, event managers, decorators, wedding planners, fashion and others to showcase their products / services that assist in organising a world class wedding – with Ms Varma’s show being the flagship event at AIWE.

Commenting on the upcoming show, Ms Liza Varma said: “My mission and vision is to take Indian fashion to a global platform, helping leading Australian designers such as Silk & Sparkle, models, and other industry members to reach global recognition and open international markets to them.”

Ms Varma has trained, and groomed Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar and more than 10 other beauty queens. Herself a beauty queen, she is the grooming guru for beauty pageant aspirants with over 40 fashion weeks as a show director and 15 beauty pageants as grooming expert under her belt. Liza has encouraged, groomed and trained Miss Universe Sushmita Sen among others and was herself Miss Femina India and a Miss India Runner Up in 1983. She then took to modelling and appeared in more than 3,000 ads before turning her hand to fashion show directing.

This is Ms Varma’s first visit to Australia, and she looks forward to meeting Australian fashionistas on 7th of October 2018.

“Ms Anju Goyal of Silk & Sparkle reached out to me, and I am very grateful that she did – as I can see that Australia is a beautiful country and has immense potential when it comes to the fashion industry. Having already successfully launched Indian fashion week in Toronto promoting Indian lifestyle, fashion and luxury to the south Asian population, I am sure AIWE will be a grand success.

– Ends –

For further information and tickets to the Australian Indian Wedding Expo 2018, please visit:

W: https://australianindianweddingexpo.com.au/

For media interviews, please contact:

M: +61 421 079 017

E: anju@silkandsparkle.com.au

