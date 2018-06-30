“GOODBYE SANDRA” by Des Kelly

She was someone I knew as a “toddler”in Diyatalawa, living with her mum, & dad, Rex Rode, who was a member of the Royal Ceylon Air Force, and a good friend of mine.

Like so many others, Sandra & her family migrated to Australia, & because of “work commitments” we “lost touch” until, much later, I heard that Sandra was now involved in “Showbiz” & had formed her own band, “Replay 6”.

Sandra then married Esric Jackson &, not much later, Sandra and Replay 6 became one of the best-known Lankan Bands in Melbourne.

To Esric & all the rest of her family, on behalf of eLanka and The Lanka Times, I send our deepest sympathy.

Goodbye, Sandra Jackson. May the good Lord bless & keep you, All your many friends will miss you, especially “on-stage”. Rest in peace now.

Desmond Kelly.



Sandra Jackson with the band Replay 6 – Melbourne