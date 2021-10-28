GRACE TRAIN (Solomon’s Carriage) – The Apostolic Journey with the Bride – by Lakshman Navaratne

GRACE TRAIN (Solomon’s Carriage)

The Apostolic Journey with the Bride.

Science and Theology dates human existence to million years. Christianity through Scripture dates the appearance of our first human Mother (Eve) to less than 7000 years of the chronological time.

Moses documented the kingdom of God a reality on earth through Abraham and his descendants.

Only Apostolic Christianity give the believers of Christ the true time line of the appearance of Creator’s Grace on all mankind on the day of Pentecost.

Solomon’s Carriage or the Grace Train confides to a believer in Christ: when, where, and how humanity shall end the Marvel of Human existence (God’s Grace) on Paradise earth.

Scripture documents, almost 7000 years ago, our first parents fell from Grace. Following the fall from Grace, our Lord God, our Maker promised to provide humanity with a vehicle for the human soul to return back to his courts for the grand feast, the wedding feast for His Son Jesus, with pure living Blood who obeyed to lay down his Life for all humanity. [A]

Before the fall, Adam’s blood was pure as Jesus’.

If you have read scripture; our human beginning is not Adam, it is from the Tree of Life (Jesus) who was made on the Third day of Creation (Moses called it organic life, Vegetation)

Revelation 1:8, “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End,” says the Lord, “who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty”

700 years before Christ, Prophet wrote, Isaiah 11:1, “There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse,

And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.

2 The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and might,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord.”

As per New Testament scripture; the lineage of Jesus connects to the son of Jesse. David, the shepherd boy from Bethlehem, the king of the Jews who the Creator God used to bring forth his Kingdom to earth through the nation of Hebrews. Exodus 19:6,” And you shall be to Me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’ These are the words which you shall speak to the children of Israel.”

Just 500 years ago, on October 31st 1517, Martin Luther, rephrased this Scriptural Prophesy on the Doors of the chapel in Wittenberg, Germany to begin the reformation of Christianity back to the 1st century Apostolic Doctrine.

1500 years ago, “The Grace Train” was launched in Jerusalem in the year 33 AD on the day of Pentecost with 3000 human souls packed into seven carriages.

450 years before, this day was prophesized by Prophet Joel;

Joel 2:28, “And it shall come to pass afterward

That I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh;

Your sons and your daughters shall prophesy,

Your old men shall dream dreams,

Your young men shall see visions.

29 And also on My menservants and on My maidservants

I will pour out My Spirit in those days.”

so, it was no surprise to the Apostles of Christ who spent 3 solid years with the Groom of the Bride, who was just a Hebrew teacher showing them a “New way of Life” that shall never end.

Our Redeeming God used Apostle Paul who was another Jew, following real Judaism with full understanding of the Old Testament who had no clue to this “New way”.

The risen Christ equipped Apostle Paul with a New Heart filled with the redeemed blood to write Epistles to the newly established churches in minor Asia, including the church at Rome.

The New Way was the way of the Apostles, the only way revealed to Abel at the beginning of humanity. [B]

Three (3) days of Grace for the Gentile nations began on the day Pentecost and today is the third day of the Prophetic fulfilment of the eternal time. The Groom shall return for the bride.

The seven compartments were constructed at actual work-sites in Minor Asia (present day Turkey): Ephesus, Smyrna, Thyatira, Pergamos, Sardis, Philadelphia and Laodicea. [A]

The spirit of the Lord: Compartment #1 – Church at Ephesus, parable of the Sower (Seed) Matthew 13:1-9, Spirit of Faith. “But others fell on good ground and yielded a crop: some a hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty. 9 He who has ears to hear, let him hear!”

The real Seed of Faith, planted on the day of Pentecost in 33AD.

The Spirit of Wisdom Compartment #2 – Church at Smyrna, parable of the Wheat and the Tears,

Matthew 13: 24-29,” but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way.”

The discerning Church, infiltration of false doctrines. 70 AD. to 199 AD. Heavy persecutions of Christians, in the hands of both Romans and the Jews. All the Apostles were Martyred.

The Spirit of understanding Compartment #3 – Church at Thyatira, parable of the mustard seed, Matthew 13, 31-32 “which indeed is the least of all the seeds; but when it is grown it is greater than the herbs and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and nest in its branches.”

Seed taken from the Apostolic doctrines planted in their own fields

– major Apostacy with false doctrines.200 AD. To 300 AD.

The Spirit of counsel Compartment #4 – church at Pergamos, parable of the

Leaven, Matthew 13:33, marriage with the state, hiding the scripture, inaccessible to layman. “Another parable He spoke to them: “The kingdom of heaven is like leaven, which a woman took and hid in three measures of meal till it was all leavened.”

Apostolic Christianity was hidden from the world- Theological Colonial Christianity was preached to the Gentile nations. [B] 312 AD. to 1517 AD.

The Spirit of Might compartment #5 – Church at Sardis, man discovering the hidden treasure in the scripture, parable of Matthew 13:44, Martin Luther translating the Bible to German. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and hid; and for joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.”

The Spirit of Knowledge compartment #6 – church at Philadelphia, parable of the “pearl” of great price, Matthew 13:45, Apostolic doctrine, the Bride of Christ revealed in the hearts of humans. Brotherly Love preached openly and freely received. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls, 46 who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it.”

The Spirit of Fear compartment #7 – Church at Laodicea, parable of the Drag-net, Matthew 47-50, “which, when it was full, they drew to shore; and they sat down and gathered the good into vessels, but threw the bad away.”

Today is the last hour of the 3rd day for the Gentile nations, Humanity in darkness with no-faith in the Maker of Life. Clamoring for their own Rights, yet the Bride of Christ is secure in the Grace Train.

{the whole world is governed by Science and Theology of Men}

The Engineer of the Train that began in Jerusalem is the “Helper that arrived on earth on the day of Pentecost, shall run the full course around the Globe at the speed of Revelation, back to the Heavenly Jerusalem. [A]

THE BRIDE FOR CHRIST

Scripture documents “Eve” as the Bride for Adam.

The New Testament reveals to the Apostolic Christians: Jesus as the Groom and the Faithful Church of Christ as the Bride

The last book, “Revelation” is the 66th book of scripture and Genesis, is the 1st book documenting the full array of the Creation, including the full-blown shadow of the “redemption plan” of the Creator for humanity.

Without the Baptism of Pentecost – Human mind has no(nada) Revelation. (The bible is just a story book written by human hands)

Without the Baptism of Pentecost, human eyes can only see with the light of the Sun.

Without the Baptism of Pentecost, the word “Light” is nothing beyond the visibility due to the sunlight, including the world’s largest telescopes or the Electron microscope that searches beyond our eyes can see. Even the written letter is read as is, meant by the writer.

Apostle Paul wrote to the church at Corinth, 1 Corinthians 2:9,” But as it is written:

“Eye has not seen, nor ear heard,

Nor have entered into the heart of man

The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”

Apostle Paul writes: “Letter Kills, Spirit gives Life”, 2 Corinthians 3:6, “who also made us sufficient as ministers of the new covenant, not of the letter but of the Spirit; for the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life.”

The Light recorded in the first phrase of the Beginning of Scripture is the Light of Creation. Adam was made from the Omniscience, (pure Chemistry) and the Energy (pure Physics) of the created matter (Elements-Dust) ending up on the 6th day of creation.

Only with the creation-Light of the Son of our Maker, “Helper” he sent upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost, we can see eternity placed in our heart!

Ecclesiastes 3:11, “He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, He has put eternity in their hearts, except that no one can find out the work that God does from beginning to end.”

To an Apostolic Christian, who has received the Baptism of Pentecost through scripture (not through any human hands or reasoning), the power of scripture, which is pure “Grace” is locked in the battery of 66 cells connected in series. This means, if any one of the cells are dead due to unbelief, the power, illuminating (the Light of Christ) the lamp in their hearts cannot be burning. The supply of oil of the spirit cannot continue. The flow of grace is interrupted. [A]

God’s plan for humanity was made before the foundation of the earth. Scripture says, God has no beginning or end, yet humanity has a beginning and also an end. Revelation 1:8 “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End,” says the Lord, “who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.”

The Gospel according to Apostle John, clearly documents; nothing was made without Jesus. So, Jesus was planned, even before Adam was made. Adam is not our beginning. It was Jesus. John 1: 1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. 4 In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. 5 And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.”

Adam’s time began on the 6th day, Jesus was the Tree of life on the 3rd day of creation. It was only on the 4th day “time” began to operate. Making everything God created before the 4th day, Eternal, the Sun, Moon and the earth to last forever. [B]

So, Jesus, the tree of life was before Adam!

This is what our Maker did to Eve when he made her from the bone of Adam. He assembled every human including “seed of Jesus”, in the womb of our first mother Eve, when Adam was put to a “deep sleep”. [A]

Before God separated the Light from the Darkness, Almighty God scheduled every soul (Angelic Light) to receive “Life” through a marriage to partner “Eve” (the 1st wedding on paradise earth).

So, human soul does not have a “Gender”. We are born male or female as to the purpose of our Maker.

No eye has seen, no ear has heard or no mind has perceived the marvel of the human creation!

This is the “procreation” not comprehended by human science. The absolute Truth of Creation is only revealed to the children who shall respond to the call from the maker of life (Our father).

Scripture does not specify, “How long Adam slept” during the making of Eve from the Bone of Adam, the faithful understand the magnitude of eternal time, is 3 days of God’s time (eternity) which is equal to the Period of Grace given to the Gentile nations to receive the blessing. This is the time allotted to the “faithful Church” in emerging as the Sanctified Bride. The True and Living Body of Christ on earth!

The Gospel according to Luke 12:35, “Let your waist be girded and your lamps burning; 36 and you yourselves be like men who wait for their master, when he will return from the wedding, that when he comes and knocks, they may open to him immediately.”

The operative word is “return from the wedding”. The father of the bride is returning as the Groom to remove His Bride, the faithful whose lamps are still burning.

The wedding is already being accomplished in eternity!

The book of Ecclesiastes, documents that nothing new is happening that has not happened before.

Ecclesiastes1:9, “that which has been is what will be, that which is done and there is nothing new under the sun.”

For the faithful who are in communion with the Maker of life, scripture is the unfolding of the prophesy for their life already written in the book of life. [B]

Scripture was formatted before the foundation of the world; The Faithful trust and obey the written scripture as prompted to their hearts.

The Faithful knows without a shadow of doubt; man cannot change or alter the written Scripture unfolding before their eyes. Obeying scripture (the Will of our Maker) is the only solution for the violence, wickedness and sickness overtaking humanity on earth today.

The covenant made by the Creator of mankind with the nation of Israel shall be accomplished as written. To the rest of the Gentiles, Scripture is only a call and a path to be redeemed to their Maker. [B]

Israel; the Root (not visible) of the Vine shall continue as written.

Scripture documents “Meek shall inherit the Earth”. [B] Matthew 5:5

The Fig tree and the Vine are the basic trees that represent Israel and the Gentiles in the Scripture. Jesus claimed: in the Gospel according to John That He is the True Vine and His Father is the Gardner.

John 15: 1, “I am the true vine, and my father is the gardener. 2 He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit, he prunes so that it will be even more fruitful. 3 You are already clean because of the word I have spoken to you. 4 Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me.”

The Gentiles are grafted to this Vine, whose root is Israel. Jesus came on to his own (Jesus was a Nazarite born in Bethlehem (the House of Bread in Hebrew).

The Prophetic clock (Indicator) for the redemption of Mankind is the nation of Israel. Jesus rebuked the Fig tree for their Unbelief.

In Scripture: Jesus Curses a Fig Tree and Clears the Temple Courts.

Mark 11: 14, “Then he said to the tree, “May no one ever eat fruit from you again.” And his disciples heard him say it.”

Soon after Jesus reached the Temple in Jerusalem, he made it very clear where the new temple shall be:

“I will destroy this temple and rebuild it in 3 days”. John 2:19, “Jesus answered and said to them, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.”

Mark:15, “On reaching Jerusalem, Jesus entered the temple courts and began driving out those who were buying and selling there. He overturned the tables of the money changers and the benches of those selling doves, 16 and would not allow anyone to carry merchandise through the temple courts. 17 And as he taught them, he said, “Is it not written: ‘My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations? But you have made it ‘a den of robbers.”

All Nations!

The servants (the stones used by Christ to build the Temple); The foundation of the Faithful Church is the Apostles of Christ who were Jewish and the Gentiles (lifeless-stones from all nations) are Grafted as the Vine to the Jewish roots.

Our maker has accepted us as we are, to be polished by the “Helper” to build the temple.

Apostle Paul makes the distinction as “Wild vine”! Romans 11:17, “And if some of the branches were broken off, and you, being a wild olive tree, were grafted in among them, and with them became a partaker of the root and fatness of the olive tree, “

Looking at what is happening around the Globe and to the land of Israel, the time clock of creation is precise and absolute as written in the 66 Books of the Bible.

Why 66 and not any other Number?

It was on the 6th day, Adam was made, it was only 6 Jars of Water stored in 6 clay pots were made Spirit at the Wedding feast at Cana in the Land of Israel.

For the Faithless; on that day, Jesus changed water to Wine (Alcohol).

For the Faithful; on that day Jesus changed the water (Human life) in the Clay vessel (Human matter) to Spiritual and everlasting Life. [A]

Death and resurrection of Human Jesus was the fulfilment of “Redemption”. So, we can all be grafted to the Son of God.

The first Israelite (Human Jesus) to transform Matter to Spirit. This is Redemption of Man.

Only those who drank that Wine received the renewing experience of the spirit. Born with a new life, still operating on earth.

This experience of the Flesh was received by 3000 humans on the day of Pentecost in the year 33 AD.

Nothing can be added or removed from the Bible which made the BOOK of Life, already sealed in eternity before the foundation of the universe.

So, Adam was the First house of God, made of the purest elements he made from the separated Light on the first day of creation. [A]

No human reasoning is required to receive the revelation of the Scripture, only the free gift of the Holy Spirit, poured upon humanity on the day of Pentecost.

The Bible says that God and all his Angels were Spirit (Pure light), Adam was the first human made with Life in the Image of the Creator.

Scripture documents that a third of the Angels lost their place in eternity, and were cast to earth, to be finally ending in the lake of fire. [B] Revelation 20:10, “The devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet are. And they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.”

Adam was the First Son of God and Eve was the bride presented to him to bring forth a purer generation of Living to replace the lost illumination (Darkness).

Jesus was the replacement for the fallen Adam, and the Faithful Church will be His Bride.

Scripture specifies the full details: where all the darkness is? The fallen angels, their final destiny would be the Lake of fire. They are all on earth today deceiving humanity as of the days of Eve.

The separation of Light from Darkness was the First Day of Creation, today is the continuation of the 7th day.

According to Scripture, the faithful are fully aware, the first wedding on earth took place 6000 years ago of the Chronological (Sun rotation) time.

So, time of human life on earth is a drop in the bucket compared to the existence of Time. Time began on the 4th day of creation.

Adam before the marriage to Eve was another lifetime (6th day) with the Creator.

Our time today is still the 7th day.

Since the Sun was made on the 4th day, faithful know and are not concerned with what took place before the beginning of the 7th day.

The whole Creation shall last for Seven days, today is the last hour of the Seventh, the Lord “Jesus” shall return to remove His Bride to an eternal Dwelling.

This is the New Earth documented in Revelation 21: 1, “Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,” for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. 2 I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. 3 And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. 4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

The Fig tree withered in the year 30- 33 AD.

Israel became a nation in 1948 AD. The fig tree started to bear leaves.

Today 2021 AD, 95% of the nations around the Globe are not aware of the faithfulness of the Creator of Humanity towards His very own nation.

This is the work of the darkness still on earth deceiving mankind.

The vine tree has blossomed and ready for harvest, the Bride for Christ shall be the Army of God.

The whole Globe will be against Israel, when the deliverer shall bring victory to Israel.

This shall only take place after the Rapture of the Faithful Church.

Song of Solomon 3:6, “Who is this coming up from the wilderness

like a column of smoke,

perfumed with myrrh and incense

made from all the spices of the merchant? [FAITHFUL CHURCH]

7 Look! It is Solomon’s carriage, [GRACE TRAIN]

escorted by sixty warriors,

the noblest of Israel, [Apostles of Christ]

8 all of them wearing the sword,

all experienced in battle,

each with his sword at his side,” [Word of God-Scripture]

Epilogue;

This is the only way of Scripture!

This is the only Doctrine of the Apostles of Christ, available to man to return to our creator to inherit the new earth.

No human flesh is redeemed until you are Baptized through the Fire of Pentecost;

The last Prophet of the Old Testament, John the Baptist declared to his people:

Matthew 3:11, “I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. 12 His winnowing fork is in his hand, and he will clear his threshing floor, gathering his wheat into the barn and burning up the chaff with unquenchable fire.”

No Priest, Pastor or any Human law maker has the power to Baptize you with this Fire of Pentecost. Only the good Samaritan (the Holy one of Israel) narrated by Jesus Himself in the Gospel according to Luke. [B]

Luke 10:36,” Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?”

37 The expert in the law replied, “The one who had mercy on him.”

This Fire came from Eternity to return back to Eternity with our redeemed Soul.

It is yours forever when you embrace the 66 books of scripture.

Begin reading every stoke of the pen of the Bible with no understanding or reasoning of your own.

The only requirement is a Contrite Spirit in your heart. (Penitent heart) Isaiah 42:1, “Here is my servant, whom I uphold,

my chosen one in whom I delight;

I will put my Spirit on him,

and he will bring justice to the nations.”

After you have read the scripture, a moment will arrive in your heart, the Author of Life will switch on the “Trigger”, who shall be the single Author of the book of life revealing “himself”. [A]

The words you have been reading becomes alive in your heart, “instantly” baptizing you with the Spirit of “Faith”. This is the seed of Faith, the first Compartment of the Grace-Train, the Solomon’s Carriage. [A]

Now you are enrolled for Seven (7) Semesters to follow. Jesus elaborated the process with his Apostles in John 12:24, “Very truly I tell you, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.”

The Spirit of Wisdom (power to Discern), from the Pentecostal Fire!

This is the moment we are Born in Christ and receives His Baptism. This shall be the Second (2nd) compartment of the Grace train, receiving the “Discernment of Spirit”. Now you have the power to discern the false Doctrines of human theology. (The tares in the parable of Matthew 13). [B]

The Three (3) days of Grace begins to operate in the life of Human Flesh! This is the process of Sanctification. [B]

Every human Born of Eve must go through this Death and Resurrection on earth before we leave this earth to inherit the “New earth” documented in the Book of Revelation 21:1 [B]

So, if you belong to Christ today, your soul will have the shield of salvation, no harm shall befall you.

Psalm 91: 9, “if you say, “The Lord is my refuge,”

and you make the Most High your dwelling,

10 no harm will overtake you,

no disaster will come near your tent.”

The Faithful shall prevail, the Faithless will be deceived!

Reference [A] 66 Bones That Saw No Decay by LuckyN Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] Lucky’s Blog christianityisme.com

NEXT ISSUE: Cain & Abel