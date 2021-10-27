HJS Condiments expands out-grower network, connects smallholders to global supply chains

Extends out-grower network to new districts to cater to the local market

Provides inputs, training on Agriculture Best Practices to 12,500 farmers across the island

Largest Sri Lankan exporter of processed fruits and vegetables to top global FMCG brands

Out-grower units USDA, EU Organic and Global GAP certified

HJS Condiments Limited, a subsidiary of Hayleys Agriculture Holdings Limited, extended its out-grower network to several new districts, including Badulla, Ampara, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu.

Hayleys Agriculture Holdings Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of the diversified conglomerate Hayleys PLC. The Company, has worked meticulously to improve the livelihoods of farming communities for over three decades, providing agricultural inputs, technical assistance, and extension services. The Group’s pioneering efforts have put Sri Lanka on the map as one of the largest suppliers to global brands such as McDonald’s, Unilever and Heinz and cemented Hayleys Agriculture’s position as the largest exporter of processed fruits and vegetables in the island.

“Smallholder farmers produce more than one-third of the world’s food, yet are some of the worst affected by poverty. However, we believe in the collaborative approach followed by the Hayleys Group; working directly with local farmers to establish a sustainable and mutually beneficial system in providing food security.

We started the out-grower network with just 1,000 farmers to cultivate gherkin, and with our support and guidance the number of farmers has grown to over 12,500, comprising different crops.

Thus far, the out-grower network has been established in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Puttalam, Matale, Badulla, Jaffna, Chilaw and Rathnapura for gherkins, jackfruit, banana, soursop, jalapeno pepper, pineapple, papaya, black pepper, chilli, turmeric and vegetables.

There is still low awareness today about the immense value added to global Agri supply chains by Sri Lankan farmers. Therefore, we want to raise awareness and celebrate our invaluable local farmers and their contributions. Our out-grower system will be a crucial driver in helping to build a robust and resilient farming culture catering to both global and local demands,” Hayleys Agriculture Holdings Managing Director Jayanthi Dharmasena said.