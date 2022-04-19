Hallelujah Chorus – from Messiah by G F Handel – 200 Voice Combined Choirs

6 Choirs with near 200 voices come together in this video to sing one of the most popular pieces of music ever, written by George Frederick Handel, which resonates with the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, which we celebrate on Easter Sunday.

OKTAVE, Friends Collective, The Cathedral Choir, St. Mary’s Choral Group, the choir of Ladies College, Colombo and the choir of Trinity College, Kandy make up the mass choir singing in harmony in 6 different locations.

The instrumental and organ accompanist is Neranjan de Silva.

The production is an effort put together by Neidra Williams, Jehan Bastians and Neranjan de Silva.

Special Thanks to –

The Venerable Perry Brohier, Archdeacon of the Colombo Diocese for allowing us to use the Cathedral and the Cathedral garden to film the Cathedral Choir, Friends Collective and the organist.

Fr. Trevor Martin, Parish Priest of St. Mary’s Church, Bambalapitiya for allowing us to use the grotto and garden of St. Mary’s Church, Bambalapitiya to film the St. Mary’s Choral Group.

Mrs. Deepika Dasanayake, Principal of Ladies College for allowing us to film the Ladies College Choir in the grounds of Ladies College, Colombo.

Fr. Araliya Jayasundera, Principal of Trinity College for allowing us to film the Trinity College choir in the chapel garden of Trinity College, Kandy.

Mr. Mano Chanmugam and Mr. Neomal de Alwis for graciously opening up their residence to OKTAVE and allowing us to use the garden to film the choir.

Mr. Robin Bradshaw, whose generosity made this video production possible.