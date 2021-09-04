Happy Father’s Day – by Gehan Gunasekera – That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine

This day dawns another “Father’s Day”, which seems to say, perhaps we only think of our fathers on this day. I am sure nothing, but nothing can be further from the truth.

For most of us, who are or were blessed with loving, caring and kind fathers, we think of them almost daily. This is how it is with me.

As I get older, my love and respect for this man, who sadly is no longer with us, grows and grows. Each year, I sing this song in honour of the man that gave me all I have that I consider the most valuable, kindness, a sound sense of what’s right and a love for all God’s creations.

Thank you Dad.

This song is an absolutely soulful song:-

Released by Jim Reeves in 1961, the song was written by Jimmy Long who was Gene Autry’s brother-in-law and business manager, and it appears that he (Jimmy Long) wrote most, if not all, of “That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine”.

On the 2nd of December 1930, Jimmy Long recorded an almost-finished version with Cliff Keiser, at Gennett Studios, Richmond, Indiana.

Jimmy Long filed a copyright on March 6, 1931, and it passed to his children when he died. On October 29, 1931, Long and Autry shared lead vocals, recording their version at RC Studios, New York City.

The record was released on several labels in January 1932, with the pair sharing performing and writing credits.

According to the database of secondhandsongs.com

, “That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine” has been covered over 50 times.

It was covered by the Everly Brothers on their 1958 album Songs Our Daddy Taught Us, Jim Reeves in 1961 on his album Tall Tales And Short Tempers,

and by Simon & Garfunkel on their albums Old Friends and Live 1969.

Billie Joe Armstrong also did a cover of the song, in tribute to the Everly Brothers, as a track on a 2013 album called Foreverly.

Thank You for listening, and to all fathers past, present and to be, Happy Father’s Day.



Vocals & Acoustic Guitar : Gehan Gunasekera

Musical Arrangement: Vilmos