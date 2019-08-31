HAPPY FATHER’S DAY – Father’s Day Prayer







HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to all our eLanka members!

– Father’s Day Prayer –

Lord, please bless our fathers,

these men who mean so much to us, who are greatly responsible for who we are and who we are becoming. Bless them for having the courage to do what’s necessary to keep us out of trouble, for making us do the right thing, for helping us build our character, even when it makes us angry; and bless them for pushing us to do our best, even when they just want to love us. Bless our fathers for being our protectors, for leading us through stormy times to safety, for making us believe that everything will be all right and for making it so. Bless our fathers for quietly making a living to provide for those they love most, for giving us food, clothing, shelterand other necessary and not so necessary material things, for unselfishly investing time and money in us that they could have spent on themselves. Bless our fathers, Lord, for saving some energy for fun, for leading us on adventures to explore the outer reaches of ourselves, for making us laugh.

By Joanna Fuchs

Wishing all you Dads a Happy Fathers Day.





