“HAVE A GOOD HOLIDAY” – By Des Kelly

Seems very strange that even as I was thinking about all the public holidays now enjoyed in Australia, Christmas day, Boxing day, New Year’s day, May-day, , the Queen’s birthday, Good Friday, Easter day, Melbourne- Cup day, plus one or three more special days, where everyone in this great big Land celebrates them in their own inimitable fashion.

Then, out of nowhere, I get this copy of the Sri Lankan Government’s Gazette, declaring their Public and Bank Holidays for 2020, showing the full list, which gets me thinking of yet another “title” for our little homeland in the Indian Ocean. Lanka has been proudly called many things, the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Tear-drop of India, among others, so I have now decided to call her “Holiday-Island”.

Here folks, is the reason why.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)—eLanka..

Govt issues gazette declaring public and bank holidays for 2020 ; see full list

Source Sunday Times



A gazette has been issued to announce the days which would be declared as both public and bank holidays in 2020.

Vajira Abeywardena in his capacity as Minister of Internal & Home Affair had issued the gazette notification.

Accordingly, the list of public and bank holidays for next year are as follows: