“HAVE A GOOD HOLIDAY” – By Des Kelly
Seems very strange that even as I was thinking about all the public holidays now enjoyed in Australia, Christmas day, Boxing day, New Year’s day, May-day, , the Queen’s birthday, Good Friday, Easter day, Melbourne- Cup day, plus one or three more special days, where everyone in this great big Land celebrates them in their own inimitable fashion.
Then, out of nowhere, I get this copy of the Sri Lankan Government’s Gazette, declaring their Public and Bank Holidays for 2020, showing the full list, which gets me thinking of yet another “title” for our little homeland in the Indian Ocean. Lanka has been proudly called many things, the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Tear-drop of India, among others, so I have now decided to call her “Holiday-Island”.
Here folks, is the reason why.
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief)—eLanka..
Govt issues gazette declaring public and bank holidays for 2020 ; see full list
Source Sunday Times
A gazette has been issued to announce the days which would be declared as both public and bank holidays in 2020.
Vajira Abeywardena in his capacity as Minister of Internal & Home Affair had issued the gazette notification.
Accordingly, the list of public and bank holidays for next year are as follows:
- January 10 (Friday) – Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day
- January 15 (Wednesday) – Tamil Thai Pongal Day
- February 04 (Tuesday) – National Day
- February 08 (Saturday) – Nawam Full Moon Poya Day
- February 21 (Friday) – Mahasivarathri Day
- March 09 (Monday) – Madin Full Moon Poya Day
- April 07 (Tuesday) – Bak Full Moon Poya Day
- April 10 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 12 (Sunday) – Day prior to Sinhala & Tamil New Year Day
- April 13 (Monday) – Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day
- May 01 (Friday) – May Day
- May 07 (Thursday) – Vesak Full Moon Poya Day
- May 08 (Friday) – Day following Vesak Full Moon Poya Day
- May 25 (Monday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramazan Festival Day)
- June 05 (Friday) – Poson Full Moon Poya Day
- July 04 (Saturday) – Esala Full Moon Poya Day
- August 01 (Saturday) – Id-Ul-Alha (Hadji Festival Day)
- August 03 (Monday) – Nikini Full Moon Poya Day
- September 01 (Tuesday) Binara Full Moon Poya Day
- October 01 (Thursday) – Adhi-Vap Full Moon Poya Day
- October 30 (Friday) – Milad-Un-Nabi (Holy Prophet’s Birthday)
- October 30 (Friday) – Vap Full Moon Poya Day
- November 14 (Saturday) – Deepavali Festival Day
- November 29 (Sunday) – Ill Full Moon Poya Day
- December 25 (Friday) – Christmas Day
- December 29 (Tuesday) – Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day
