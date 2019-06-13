







Kirstine Harvie awarded the Highest Medal for Outstanding Public Service at the Queens Honour List – Message from the Deputy Director-General to Kirstine Harvie

Dear Friends

I have been informed by Laurensz Manricks that the Daughter of Ken Harvie OAM

Former President of the Sri Lanka Society of Queensland and also the Convenor

of the Sri Lanka Radio 4EB Kirstine Harvie has been awarded the Highest Medal

for Outstanding Public Service at the Queens Honour List.

We are very proud of Kirstine’s achievements and would like to take this opportunity to

Congratulate her and Wish her All the Very Best for the Future.

I have enclosed a Congratulation Letter from the Deputy Director General and please

be free to include this in your Community Newsletter.

We of course are very proud of individuals of Sri Lankan Heritage who receive accolades

and achieved the Highest Honours in their field of work.

Thanking you

Hi everyone,

I am pleased to announce that Kirstine Harvie, Executive Director of Strategic Policy and Legislation, has been awarded a Public Service Medal for her outstanding public service in the provision of human services in Queensland.

As part of the Queen’s Birthday 2019 Honours List, the Public Service Medal is a high-level honour which acknowledges extraordinary service by employees of federal, state, territory and local governments.

Kirstine is a dedicated public servant who, over the past 18 years, has held senior positions across education, child safety, communities and housing portfolios in the Queensland public sector.

In these roles, Kirstine built a strong track record of leading significant reforms to transform human services and achieve better outcomes for citizens. Her dedication to service transformation that emphasises person-centred and place-based solutions has contributed to successful human service delivery across social policy portfolios.

Kirstine has driven a number of key initiatives in our Division including most recently the Renting in Queensland initiative and its ground-breaking statewide Open Doors to Renting Reform consultation program.

Kirstine is highly regarded by the department’s key stakeholders, executive leaders, her colleagues and the members of her team as a passionate public servant, who throughout her career has seen many changes, yet has continued to share her knowledge with others and make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives.

Please join me in congratulating Kirstine on this outstanding achievement.

Trish

Trish Woolley

Deputy Director-General

Housing, Homelessness and Sport

