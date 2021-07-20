Hayleys Fabric cuts carbon footprint by 15% with Sri Lanka’s largest solar roof

Source:-island.lk

Contributes 6,241,500kWh of power per annum to the National gridLargest single rooftop solar installation in Sri Lanka 9,000 solar panels installed across 18,000 square metre rooftop Carbon footprint reduced by 4,065.45 tCO2.

Leading textile manufacturer, Hayleys Fabric further reduced its carbon footprint by 15% with the installation of the largest private sector rooftop solar power system in Sri Lanka, contributing 6,241,500kWh of power per annum to the National Grid.

Installed by sister company Hayleys Fentons, the rooftop solar project was set up at Hayleys Fabric’s primary manufacturing facility in Horana and is part of a broader campaign to reduce carbon emissions and align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“Environmental sustainability is a core consideration for Hayleys Fabric. This is demonstrated in our multi-pronged approach to the environment, from supporting biodiversity conservation and reforestation initiatives to organic farming, optimising resources, and utilising sustainable raw materials in the manufacturing process.

“The installation of Sri Lanka’s largest rooftop solar project on our largest manufacturing facility is a bold testament to our commitment to ensuring the rapid evolution of our business model towards total environmental sustainability. This is a win-win situation for all stakeholders as it also improves our profitability by the use of previously idle spaces, and provides us with the opportunity to contribute clean green energy to Sri Lankans,” Hayleys Fabric Managing Director /CEO Rohan Goonetilleke said.

Consisting of 9,000 solar panels installed across 18,000 square metres of the company’s primary manufacturing facility rooftop, the system has contributed 4.5 Mw to the National Grid since June 2021.

Hayleys Fabric PLC is a pioneer in textiles manufacturing in Sri Lanka capable of delivering end-to-end solutions from design to manufacture, and was the first apparel sector company to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange in 2003. Maintaining a production capacity of 2.5 million metres of fabric per month, the company stands as a leading partner to globally renowned fashion, apparel and accessories brands such as NIKE, Victoria Secret, Decathlon .Intimmisimi, PVH

Established in 1878 by Chas. P. Hayley, as a trading house in Galle specialising in import and export, the Hayleys Group has since grown to serve as a centrepiece of the Sri Lankan economy while maintaining a global presence of manufacturing and marketing offices across five regions with business interests spanning a total of 16 sectors. Today it stands out as one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent success stories, having been the first listed Sri Lankan corporate to surpass US$ 1billion in revenue and accounting for 3.3% of the nation’s total export earnings.