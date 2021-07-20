Softlogic Life lauded among Top 100 Best Global MDRT companies in the world

Softlogic Life Managing Director Iftikar Ahamed

Source:-www.ft.lk

Sri Lanka’s fastest-growing life insurance company Softlogic Life, was recently honoured among the Top 100 Best Global MDRT companies in the world by the premier global association for finance professionals, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).

Softlogic Life produced 170 MDRT members, strictly taking into consideration only 2020 performance, which is a clear testament to the young company’s unwavering commitment to produce high calibre advisors capable of providing holistic, customised life insurance solutions to their customers.

MDRT is internationally recognised as the highest standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services businesses, where all members are required to demonstrate up-to-date professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service.

“As one of the youngest and fully-homegrown life insurance brands in Sri Lanka, being celebrated among the top 100 MDRT companies in the world is a massive feat of excellence. MDRT is the highest global standard in ethical and informed client servicing, something we actively work to achieve in a global environment and industry where professionalism is paramount, particularly due to the absence of organic demand for life insurance.

“Therefore, I believe the professionals we groom remain our greatest strength and this recognition reiterates our commitment to continuously invest in them through the best training, advanced technological support and opportunities for career progression. This also underscores Softlogic Life’s deep commitment towards innovating and our efforts to keep pushing the bar towards world-class insurance standards,” remarked Softlogic Life Managing Director Iftikar Ahamed.

Serving over 1.5 million clients across Sri Lanka, Softlogic Life enjoys a superior position in the country’s highly competitive insurance landscape. The key to this exceptional success is attributed to the high standards of professionalism the organisation actively drives towards, including the roll out of continuous extensive training programs to ensure that all advisors follow one powerful, streamlined sales approach. This strategic business model fosters consistency, strong and professional customer relationships, and encourages the use of carefully curated digital tools to enhance their service.

Quarterly evaluations are also conducted to identify and rectify challenges advisors face during their time in the field, while a team of experienced sales members are deployed to support and mentor new advisors to overcome roadblocks successfully. With the rapid global shift to the new normal, the company was among the first organisations to introduce a frictionless service experience across the board through strategic digital integration, requiring less paperwork and physical interaction.

This also includes a proprietary digital sales platform, Future Advisor, which facilitates advisors to access end-to-end digital support to help close sales more efficiently and accurately.

Softlogic Life is well known locally and internationally to have led many industry-first initiatives in Sri Lanka. This includes the one-day claim payment process, the revolutionary postal and mobile insurance solutions, and more to traverse beyond the norms of the life insurance industry to ensure world-class service standards that secure the safety and wellbeing of their customers.