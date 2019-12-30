







Health benefits of Parsley- grow your own on your balcony – By Harold Gunatillake

Overview

There are many health benefits and uses of Parsley. You could grow them in pots on your balcony- needs full sun and needs watering daily.

This is a herbal plant native to the Mediterranean. There are two most common kinds- French curly and Italian flat-leaf.

Today, it is widely used to treat high blood pressure, allergies, and inflammatory diseases due to the health benefits of its micronutrients. Please watch the video and enjoy with your family and friends.







