Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Merry Christmas!

eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Merry Christmas!

Dec 30, 2019 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Merry Christmas!

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

STC OBA NSW/ACT Carol Service Report 2019

“FUTURE KING GEORGE VII” – By Des Kelly

Sri Lanka oarswomen bring home first Asian medal

Christmas Day Lunch – Presented by the BLUE ELEPHANT – X ‘MAS LUNCH WITH HOPPERS – video by Harold Gunatillake

Seasons Greetings from Former Consul General – Lal Wickrematunge

Australia’s Different starts operations in Sri Lanka

Health & Views –December 2019 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake

High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra Celebrates Christmas

Hume Sri Lanka Senior Association Gladstone Park – trip to Nagambie

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of