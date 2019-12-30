eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Merry Christmas!
STC OBA NSW/ACT Carol Service Report 2019
“FUTURE KING GEORGE VII” – By Des Kelly
Sri Lanka oarswomen bring home first Asian medal
Christmas Day Lunch – Presented by the BLUE ELEPHANT – X ‘MAS LUNCH WITH HOPPERS – video by Harold Gunatillake
Seasons Greetings from Former Consul General – Lal Wickrematunge
Australia’s Different starts operations in Sri Lanka
Health & Views –December 2019 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake
High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra Celebrates Christmas
Hume Sri Lanka Senior Association Gladstone Park – trip to Nagambie
