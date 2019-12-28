







High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra Celebrates Christmas

Source:Sri Lanka High Commission

December 6, 2019

High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra celebrated Christmas with the participation of Sri Lankan community at the High Commission premises on 29 November 2019, in keeping with the tradition of commemorating the important festivals of all religions practiced in Sri Lanka. The Rev. Father Steve Nation led Christmas prayers in English and highlighted the meaning of Christmas, coexistence with other faiths and how its empathetic towards other religions. Rev. Father Ruwan Pradeep delivered the Christmas message trilingually in Sinhala, Tamil and English highlighting the significance of celebration of Christmas by communities around the world.

The Christmas carols were sung in Sinhala, Tamil and English by the members of the Australia – Sri Lanka Association (ASLA) and the Canberra Tamil Christian Fellowship (CTCF) along with the members of the High Commission staff. Live music was provided by the “Nada Roo’, a popular Music Group based in Canberra.

Addressing the gathering, the High Commissioner J.C. Weliamuna said that Christmas is celebrated across the world with immense joy and happiness symbolising very deeply the peace, harmony and of tranquillity among all humans. He expressed appreciations to all community members for their active participation at the Christmas celebrations.

The High Commission premises were illuminated with Christmas decorations.

High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra

05 December 2019