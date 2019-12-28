







The visiting delegation from the University of Sri Jayawardanapura (USJP) explores opportunities for collaborative academic and research partnership with the leading Canberra based Australian Universities

Source:Sri Lanka High Commission

A high profile academic delegation from the University of Sri Jayawardanapura (USJP) visited Canberra on 16-19 December 2019 and explored opportunities for collaborative academic and research partnership with Canberra based leading Australian Universities that would bring mutual benefits to the students and academics of both countries.

The visiting delegation was consisted of Snr. Prof. Surangi Yasawardena, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Snr. Prof. Pathmalal M. Manage, Dean of the Faculty of Graduate Studies, Dr. Anura Kumara, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies and Commerce and Prof. Pradeepa Jayewardene, Professor of Pharmacology.

During their visit to University of Canberra (UC) on 17 December 2019, the USJP delegation had a very productive meeting with the high ranking academics and officials of the University of Canberra to explore possibilities to establish partnership mainly in the academic and research areas for mutual benefits of the two institutions. Prof. Leigh Sullivan, Acting Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, Prof. Lawrence Pratchett, Pro Vice-Chancellor – Students, Partnerships & International, Prof. George Cho, Interim Executive Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology and Prof. Stuart Semple, Associate Dean ( Education & Strategy) of the Faculty of Health along with senior academics were participated at the meeting representing the University of Canberra .

The discussions were centered to identify the best way forward to build up future collaborative partnership between the two Universities through academics and student exchange programmes for both undergraduate and post graduate studies , exchange of scholarships and short term courses in multi -disciplinary areas of subjects mainly medicine, management , commerce, business administration, science and technology, heath & sports and nursing , exchange of short term academic exposure through partner University programmes and joint research work that benefit both the institutions through a well –structured mechanism. The possible areas for joint research areas that were discussed for cooperation in the discussion included Water Quality Research, Dengue Research, Cancer Research, Kidney Research, Non- Communicable Diseases, Ecology, Management Studies and Commerce, Pharmacology, Biotechnology and Neuro Science, Primary Care, Governance and Public Policy.

The exchange of split / joint degree programmes and elective student programmes etc between two Universities in interested disciplines including Management and Business Administration and multidisciplinary research areas in Biotechnology, Medical Sciences and Neurosciences through a collaborate partnership arrangements were also focused during the deliberations.

USJP delegation also had an opportunity to visit the Sports Complex, Sports Medicine Centres, Occupational Therapy Facility, Physical Therapy Facility, Canberra Special Medical Centre, Community Medical Facility and other Health Hubs and UC Hospital, Student Accommodation, Science Labs at the University of Canberra and got firsthand experience and overview on the UC educational facilities.

The visiting delegation also held a meeting on 18th December 2019 with the high profile academics of the Australian National University ( ANU) focusing possible future cooperation covering broader spectrum of areas of mutual interests mainly in joint research partnership programmes in the Primary Health Care, Chronic Diseases, Palliative care, Public Health Services, Nursing, Public Administration, Public Policy and Nursing and Health .Professor Russell Gruen , Dean of the ANU College of Health and Medicine and Professor Nicholas Glasgow, Emeritus Professor of ANU College of Health and Medicine were participated in the discussion representing the ANU. The student exchange programmes including undergraduate, postgraduate and higher degree levels and research student’s exchanges were lengthy discussed as prospective areas for future collaboration.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra facilitated the above visit and meetings as part of its efforts in reaching out to Canberra based leading Universities to link up with the Sri Lankan Universities with a view harness the potential of cooperation in the higher educational sector between the two countries.

H.E. Mr J. C. Weliamuna, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Australia, Mr Senarath Dissanayake , Deputy High Commissioner, Mr.Dharmapala Weerakkody, Minister were present at all the meetings with the visiting USJP delegation .

High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra

