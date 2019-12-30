Emirates and Dilmah celebrate 27 years of the perfect brew with world’s highest tea appreciation masterclass

To mark the long-standing partnership, Emirates and Dilmah are celebrating International Tea Day today(December 15) with all its customers on board. Economy Class passengers flying out of Dubai will be given a special take-away gift set to sample the Emirates Signature Tea and Breakfast in Paradise tea. This is the first time the Emirates Signature Tea will be enjoyed outside of the First Class cabins.

Business Class passengers can enjoy the limited edition Dilmah Elixir Breeze mocktail at the A380 onboard lounge – Dilmah Elixir of Ceylon Tea gently stirred with pineapple juice, cranberry juice and a splash of lime. In First Class, in addition to the entire selection of 12 teas, customers on select routes will be able to enjoy a special high-tea offering of petit fours served with Dilmah English breakfast tea.







